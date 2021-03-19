Amazon’s Best-Selling Couch Has a Secret Feature That Makes It Incredibly Versatile — and It’s Under $300 Today

Whether it's something small like a can opener, or a more sizable purchase like a bed, the best home finds are both practical and attractive — and even better when they're also affordable and versatile. And that's exactly why shoppers are flocking to this comfy couch.
Amazon's best-selling couch overall, this convertible sectional sofa from brand JY Qaqa is especially popular right now, with sales soaring by 532,000 percent this week, according to the retailer's Movers and Shakers chart. The simple piece comes with a clever design feature that makes it reversible, and it's currently on sale for just $280. No wonder it's in demand.
The sectional, which comes in five colors, has one incredibly handy feature: a movable chaise seat that allows you to alter the piece to suit your space. It's easy to modify and position the longer section on the left or right, and it can easily be changed if needed in the future, making it a versatile investment that works in all kinds of spaces.
Owners love the adjustable set up, and also appreciate the small footprint that works well in tighter spaces. Many have purchased it for apartments, studios, game rooms, playrooms, and other other spaces where bulky couches pose a problem.
Reviewers gave it five stars for its comfy feel, easy assembly, and overall value. Simply put, shoppers call it "an amazing and comfortable couch for a reasonable price." And considering there are over 2,000 couch options on Amazon, its many five-star reviews and its best-seller status make it an even more impressive find.
"[It's] such a nice and comfy couch," one reviewer wrote. "It's super easy to assemble, looks very stylish and the quality is way better than I expected. It looks very lovely and cozy."
"Overall I'm happy with the purchase," another reviewer wrote. "If you want an affordable, basic couch, this is a good choice."
If that's what you're after, now's the time to get it. There's no indication of how long this sale will last, or how many are still in stock, so be sure to grab it at a discount before this deal expires.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.