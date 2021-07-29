Amazon Quietly Marked Down More Than 400 College Essentials — and Deals Start at $5
Get ready to make major progress on your college checklist — and score huge savings.
Amazon quietly launched a big sale on a bunch of college must-haves for the classroom and the dorm room. From school supplies and bedding to dorm decor and compact furniture, there are more than 400 deals that start at just $5. Top-rated products from popular brands are on sale, including Bose wireless headphones that are $70 off. Plus, you can score up to 46 percent savings on customer-favorite Contigo travel mugs and tumblers.
We know hundreds of deals are a lot to navigate, so we pulled together some of our favorite markdowns ahead.
Amazon College Essentials Deals
- Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones, $159 (orig. $229)
- Contigo Stainless Steel Travel Mug, $18.30 (orig. $21.45)
- Command Small Utility Hooks 24-Pack, $12.60 (orig. $15.93)
- Pilot G2 Premium Gel Roller Pens 4-Pack, $5.40 (orig. $9.32)
- Amazon Basics Embroidered Sheet Set, Twin XL, $19.30 (orig. $22.21)
- Ameriwood Home 3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart, $40.79 (orig. $54)
- Novogratz Computer Desk, $78.06 (orig. $19.51)
- Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker, $24.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Hug Bud Weighted Blanket, $43.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Unique Loom Solid Shag Rug, $41.68 (orig. $49)
- Five Star Spiral Notebooks 3-Pack, $10.98 (orig. $32.20)
If you need to stock up on school supplies, you can get this four-pack of gel pens for $5.40. That comes out to a little more than $1.30 each. There's also a three-pack of Five Star notebooks that's on sale for about $3.70 each.
Whether you live in a dorm room or an apartment, there's compact furniture and decor that doesn't take up too much room on sale. Nearly 2,400 customers love the "stunning" Novogratz computer desk that has plenty of open storage room. Shoppers say it's "perfect for small spaces," and right now, it's on sale for just $78. And if you don't have a ton of space for kitchenware but always need to start the day with coffee, shop this Mr. Coffee iced coffee maker while it's on sale for $25.
There's also versatile furniture marked down, like this three-tier rolling cart, which can be used to store anything from toiletries and books to plants and school supplies. Plus, it's super easy to move around thanks to its wheels. And if you want to brighten your room, you can get this plush rug for only $42. It comes in a variety of colors at different price points. No matter how you choose to decorate your room, you'll want to grab some Command hooks, which are up to 38 percent off. Use them to hang up anything from picture frames to accessories — without using any tools or leaving holes in your walls.
You can also score savings on bedding, including this sheet set that's on sale for $20. It comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and a standard-size pillowcase. If you prefer heavier bedding, you can snag this weighted blanket that's just $44 right now.
Prime members can score even more savings on Prime-eligible products since they qualify for free shipping. (Not a member? Sign up here for a free 30-day trial.) The sale doesn't have an end date, so shop your favorite college essentials deals now before prices go up.
