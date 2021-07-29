Amazon Quietly Marked Down More Than 400 College Essentials — and Deals Start at $5

There's also versatile furniture marked down, like this three-tier rolling cart, which can be used to store anything from toiletries and books to plants and school supplies. Plus, it's super easy to move around thanks to its wheels. And if you want to brighten your room, you can get this plush rug for only $42. It comes in a variety of colors at different price points. No matter how you choose to decorate your room, you'll want to grab some Command hooks, which are up to 38 percent off. Use them to hang up anything from picture frames to accessories — without using any tools or leaving holes in your walls.