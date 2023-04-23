This Amazon Curation Is Dedicated to Closet Organization Solutions, and Prices Start at $7

You'll find collapsible storage cubes, hanging shoe racks, non-slip hangers, and more

By
Casey Clark
Casey Clark
Casey Clark

Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 23, 2023 12:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Closet Organization Tout
Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez

Keeping closets organized is much easier said than done. Clutter quickly piles up and soon enough, there are piles of shoes, socks, pants, and sweatshirts thrown about, especially when switching clothes between seasons.

Amazon has the solution though, as it has an entire section dedicated to helping you achieve a clutter-free closet. There are plenty of options that can be easily added to a bedroom or living room closet, including hangers, storage cubes, and shoe racks — and prices start at just $7.

We've browsed through everything currently available in this section on Amazon to find the best closet organization products, to get all your spring cleaning done.

Organization Solutions for a Clutter-Free Closet at Amazon

After you've completed a load of laundry, it's time to do the dreaded task of putting it away, and sometimes that can feel more grueling than actually doing it. To make it easier and avoid actual piles of clothes from filling up the floor of your closet, snag these Amazon Basics Non-Slip Clothes Hangers to hang up tops, dresses, jackets, and other garments that you prefer not to have in a drawer. With a velvet coating and notched shoulders, the sleek hangers keep your clothes organized and in place while in your closet so you don't have to worry about them slipping off.

One reviewer, who gave these hangers a five-star rating, simply recommended that others "do away with those bulky hangers" and get these hangers they called "essential for closets."

Amazon Basics Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Suit Clothes Hangers
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Non-Slip Clothes Hangers, $22.36; amazon.com

Another suitable option to help achieve those clutter-free closets is the Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes. The six-pack of lightweight cubes is ideal for holding just about everything, such as sweaters, towels, socks, and shoes. They have handles, so you can carry them between rooms without any hassle, and they are they're easy to fold up when they're not being used.

Plus, the best-selling cube set is available in eight colors, including gray, beige, and black. It's racked up more than 70,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who have called it "very durable" and "perfect for organizing" in reviews.

Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes Organizer with Handles
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes, $20.77; amazon.com

And for those people who head into the office, it's never a bad idea to have your work outfit ready the night before, instead of scrambling to find something to wear in the morning. An easy way to organize weekly office 'fits is with the Amazon Basics 6-Tier Hanging Shelf Closet Storage Organizer. It has six individual cubbies that have removable drawers, and it can hold up to 10 pounds without bending at the top, ideal for a week's worth of clothes. Each removable bin can hold shirts, pants, dresses, socks, undergarments, jewelry, ties, and more.

One shopper said called the hanging organizer a "space saver," and shared that they have two of these in their closet. "[It] takes up little space, but stores the little things that seem to make up a mess," they wrote.

Amazon Basics 6-Tier Hanging Shelf Closet Storage Organizer with Removable Drawers
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics 6-Tier Hanging Shelf Closet Storage Organizer, $32.01 (orig. $36.71); amazon.com

And if your closet doesn't have much free floor space, consider options for underneath your bed like these storage container bags. The bags have a zipper closure to help protect what's inside from any dust, and the clear vinyl top makes it easy to see what's inside. Shoppers appreciate how the bags are "very roomy" and "easy to load and handle."

Amazon Basics Under Bed Fabric Storage Container Bags with Window and Handles
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Under Bed Fabric Storage Container Bags, $17.10; amazon.com

There are tons of other closet organization essentials that you'll want to check out in Amazon's Clutter-Free Closet section. Keep scrolling for more finds.

Amazon Basics Dresser Drawer Storage Organizer for Undergarments
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Dresser Drawer Storage Organizer for Undergarments, $19.01; amazon.com

Amazon Basics 24-Pocket Over-the-Door Hanging Medium-Size Shoe Organizer
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics 24-Pocket Over-the-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer, $11.49; amazon.com

Amazon Basics 20 Bar Wooden Tie Hanger & Belt Rack
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics 20-Bar Wooden Tie Hanger and Belt Rack; $6.90 (orig. $8.09); amazon.com

Amazon Basics 9-Pair Shoe Rack Organizer
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics 9-Pair Shoe Rack Organizer, $24.47; amazon.com

Amazon Basics 2-Tier Sliding Drawers Basket Storage Organizer
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics 2-Tier Sliding Drawers Basket Storage Organizer, $33.24; amazon.com

Amazon Basics Closet Storage Organizer with Fabric Bins and Shelves
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Closet Storage Organizer with Fabric Bins and Shelves, $24.76; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Kate Hudson Pink Dress
Kate Hudson's '90s Accessory Is What You'll Want to Wear for Music Festivals, Hiking Trips, and Family BBQs
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Maxi Skirt
This New Maxi Skirt with Pockets Comes in 12 Colors, and It's Already on Sale at Amazon
Yankee Candle Sale Tout
This 'Soothing' Yankee Candle Perfectly Captures the Aroma of a 'Fresh Spring' Day, and It's Just $26 Today
Related Articles
Yankee Candle Sale Tout
This 'Soothing' Yankee Candle Perfectly Captures the Aroma of a 'Fresh Spring' Day, and It's Just $26 Today
Bedsure Reversible Comforter Amazon Deal
This Pretty Reversible Comforter Set Feels Like Getting 'Cocooned in a Cloud' — and It's Up to 60% Off
Furniture Roundup: Best Deals TOUT
Amazon Dropped So Many New Furniture Deals This Weekend, and Prices Start at $44
Molblly Standard Pillows Shredded Memory Foam Tout
These Memory Foam Pillows Are So Comfy, It's 'Hard to Get Out of Bed' — and They're Just $15 Apiece
BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Tout
This Portable Air Conditioner 'Made Record Heat Bearable,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Wedding Registry TOUT
These 10 Top-Rated Wedding Gifts Are Trending on Amazon — and Everything Is Under $75
Kopbeau tower fan TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Say There's 'No Need' for the AC When You Have This Tower Fan — and It's on Sale
ZCWA Robot Vacuum Tout
This Robot Vacuum Is an 'Amazing Saving Grace' That Does 'All the Hard Work' — and It's $560 Less at Amazon
Buganda Memory Foam Bath Mat Tout
This Cloud-Like Bath Mat with 13,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for $10 at Amazon Today
Dehumidifier Tout
This Dehumidifier Removes So Much Moisture, It's Like a 'Magic Trick' — and It's on Sale
STARUMENT Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner Handheld Cordless Cleaner
This Sleek Handheld Vacuum Is a 'Quick and Easy Solution' for Small Messes — and It's 50% Off
mattress pad tout
This Breathable Mattress Topper with 51,300+ Five-Star Ratings Is 58% Off at Amazon Right Now
Outdoor Rug Sale Roundup Tout
Amazon Is Having a Major Sale on Outdoor Area Rugs — Save Up to 72% on Best-Selling Styles While You Can
Target Dyson Cordless Vacuum Sale tout
This Dyson Cordless Vacuum Has the 'Strongest Suction' — and It's on Sale Exclusively at Target
BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This $400 Stick Vacuum That Makes Carpets 'Look New' Is Just $180 at Amazon
Cleaning Gel Tout
This $7 Putty-Like Cleaning Gel Snatches Dust and Debris from Cars, Keyboards, and Other 'Hard-to-Reach' Places