This Amazon Curation Is Dedicated to Closet Organization Solutions, and Prices Start at $7

Keeping closets organized is much easier said than done. Clutter quickly piles up and soon enough, there are piles of shoes, socks, pants, and sweatshirts thrown about, especially when switching clothes between seasons.



Amazon has the solution though, as it has an entire section dedicated to helping you achieve a clutter-free closet. There are plenty of options that can be easily added to a bedroom or living room closet, including hangers, storage cubes, and shoe racks — and prices start at just $7.



We've browsed through everything currently available in this section on Amazon to find the best closet organization products, to get all your spring cleaning done.

Organization Solutions for a Clutter-Free Closet at Amazon

After you've completed a load of laundry, it's time to do the dreaded task of putting it away, and sometimes that can feel more grueling than actually doing it. To make it easier and avoid actual piles of clothes from filling up the floor of your closet, snag these Amazon Basics Non-Slip Clothes Hangers to hang up tops, dresses, jackets, and other garments that you prefer not to have in a drawer. With a velvet coating and notched shoulders, the sleek hangers keep your clothes organized and in place while in your closet so you don't have to worry about them slipping off.

One reviewer, who gave these hangers a five-star rating, simply recommended that others "do away with those bulky hangers" and get these hangers they called "essential for closets."

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Non-Slip Clothes Hangers, $22.36; amazon.com

Another suitable option to help achieve those clutter-free closets is the Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes. The six-pack of lightweight cubes is ideal for holding just about everything, such as sweaters, towels, socks, and shoes. They have handles, so you can carry them between rooms without any hassle, and they are they're easy to fold up when they're not being used.

Plus, the best-selling cube set is available in eight colors, including gray, beige, and black. It's racked up more than 70,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who have called it "very durable" and "perfect for organizing" in reviews.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes, $20.77; amazon.com

And for those people who head into the office, it's never a bad idea to have your work outfit ready the night before, instead of scrambling to find something to wear in the morning. An easy way to organize weekly office 'fits is with the Amazon Basics 6-Tier Hanging Shelf Closet Storage Organizer. It has six individual cubbies that have removable drawers, and it can hold up to 10 pounds without bending at the top, ideal for a week's worth of clothes. Each removable bin can hold shirts, pants, dresses, socks, undergarments, jewelry, ties, and more.

One shopper said called the hanging organizer a "space saver," and shared that they have two of these in their closet. "[It] takes up little space, but stores the little things that seem to make up a mess," they wrote.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics 6-Tier Hanging Shelf Closet Storage Organizer, $32.01 (orig. $36.71); amazon.com

And if your closet doesn't have much free floor space, consider options for underneath your bed like these storage container bags. The bags have a zipper closure to help protect what's inside from any dust, and the clear vinyl top makes it easy to see what's inside. Shoppers appreciate how the bags are "very roomy" and "easy to load and handle."

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Under Bed Fabric Storage Container Bags, $17.10; amazon.com

There are tons of other closet organization essentials that you'll want to check out in Amazon's Clutter-Free Closet section. Keep scrolling for more finds.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Dresser Drawer Storage Organizer for Undergarments, $19.01; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics 24-Pocket Over-the-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer, $11.49; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics 20-Bar Wooden Tie Hanger and Belt Rack; $6.90 (orig. $8.09); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics 9-Pair Shoe Rack Organizer, $24.47; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics 2-Tier Sliding Drawers Basket Storage Organizer, $33.24; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Closet Storage Organizer with Fabric Bins and Shelves, $24.76; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.