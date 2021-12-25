Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best
If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.
Right now, you can score deals in just about every category at Amazon, including fashion, electronics, kitchen appliances, and home essentials. Many of our favorite items happen to be available for less than $50, too, like the top-rated Amazon Fire TV Stick that's just $35, a cozy puffer jacket for only $43, and a set of two highly rated bed pillows for $27. If it's big-ticket items you're after, we'd suggest shopping the major markdowns on the Apple Airpods Pro and the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum as soon as possible, since these prices aren't guaranteed to last.
Shop the 36 best Christmas sales happening on Amazon right now:
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $34.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Sony Extra Bass Wireless Portable Speaker, $148 (orig. $249.99)
- Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit, $229.99 (orig. $329.99)
- Sony X85J 43-Inch TV, $598 (orig. $749.99)
- Echo Buds (2nd Gen), $69.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen), $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Fire 7 Tablet, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Medify MA-14 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter, $72.64 (orig. $89)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $274)
- Flash Furniture White Ribbed Swivel Task Office Chair, $76.54 (orig. $135.26)
- Anova Culinary Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer, $59.96 (orig. $79.99)
- Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, $399.95 (orig. $549.95)
- Instant Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer, $89.95 (orig. $119.95)
- Dr. Family Disposable KN95 Face Masks, $15.29 (orig. $17.99)
- New Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Headphones, $279 (orig. $329)
- Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $98.59 (orig. $199.99)
- Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike, $134.73 (orig. $158)
- Lucid 2-Inch Zoned Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $42.49 (orig. $49.99)
- Bedsure Large Dog Bed, $32.29 (orig. $37.99)
- Dreo Space Heater, $63.74 (orig. $74.99)
- Hotel Sheets Direct 4-Piece Bedding Set, $53.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $179.95 (orig. $300)
- Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Coat, $42.40 (orig. $49)
- Loritta 5-Pack Womens Wool Socks, $12.74 (orig. $29.99)
- Sweetnight Twilight 10-Inch Mattress, $287.99 (orig. $578.99)
- Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop, $69.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Himoon Bed Pillows, $26.99 (orig. $39.99)
- AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $36.95 (orig. $59.95)
- Tineco iFLOOR Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $139 (orig. $184.99)
- Yankee Candle Large Jar, Autumn Wreath, $23.44 with coupon (orig. $27.99)
- Chi Spin N Curl Hair Curler, $71.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Cotton Paradise Turkish Cotton 6-Piece Towel Set, $33.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad, $19.54 (orig. $25.99)
- Dearfoams Women's Fireside Slippers, $49.95 (orig. $75)
- Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler with Straw and Flip Lid, $19.19 (orig. $23.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (orig. $249)
If you're looking for a way to outfit any TV into a smart TV, snag an Amazon Fire TV Stick while it's $35. The streaming stick allows you to access all your favorite platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, along with tons of live TV channels. And thanks to Amazon's Alexa feature, you can search and launch content with just the sound of your voice.
Buy It! Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $34.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
With the new year right around the corner, many people are beginning to set resolutions, and being more active is often at the top of the list. Get ahead of that resolution now by upgrading your home gym with this recumbent exercise bike, which has been slashed to just $135. It has more than 12,000 five-star ratings, with many shoppers sharing they've put "miles and miles" on the bike because they use it so much.
Buy It! Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike, $134.73 (orig. $158); amazon.com
For those in search of home essentials, don't overlook the Hotel Sheets Direct 4-Piece Sheet Set, which is 46 percent off in a number of colors and sizes, and the Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop that's currently just $70. The steam mop comes with two washable microfiber pads and is backed by more than 21,000 satisfied owners, many of whom say their floors have never been cleaner.
Buy It! Hotel Sheets Direct 4-Piece Bedding Set, $53.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop, $69.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Now that you've got all those deals in your cart, don't forget to snag a handful of everyday essentials while you can get them for less, including the Dearfoams Women's Fireside Slippers, a Dreo Space Heater, and Chi's Spin N Curl Hair Curler. It's a great time to stock up on electronics, too, like the Echo Dot (4th Gen), the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit, and Apple AirPods Pro, which won't stay at the low price of $179 in the new year.
Buy It! Chi Spin N Curl Hair Curler, $71.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Echo Dot (4th Gen), $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (orig. $249); amazon.com
It's never too late to do some holiday shopping, and these stellar Christmas savings are proof that you can still take advantage of discounts at the tail end of the season. Head to Amazon and check out the rest of the deals available now, then make sure to check out before the day's up, because many of the, are sure to sell out quickly.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best
- Meghan Markle Wore a Cozy Knit Sweater for Her 2021 Holiday Card, and These 6 Styles Look So Similar
- Amazon Prime Members Can Expand Their Movie Library for Just 99 Cents a Month — Here's How
- Prime Members Can Now Have a Personal Stylist Shop for Them on Amazon — and It's Only $5 Per Session