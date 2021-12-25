Shop

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Save big on brands like Apple, Roomba, Bose, and Le Creuset
By Amy Schulman December 25, 2021 05:00 AM
If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.  

Right now, you can score deals in just about every category at Amazon, including fashion, electronics,  kitchen appliances, and home essentials. Many of our favorite items happen to be available for less than $50, too, like the top-rated Amazon Fire TV Stick that's just $35, a cozy puffer jacket for only $43, and a set of two highly rated bed pillows for $27. If it's big-ticket items you're after, we'd suggest shopping the major markdowns on the Apple Airpods Pro and the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum as soon as possible, since these prices aren't guaranteed to last.      

Shop the 36 best Christmas sales happening on Amazon right now:

If you're looking for a way to outfit any TV into a smart TV, snag an Amazon Fire TV Stick while it's $35. The streaming stick allows you to access all your favorite platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, along with tons of live TV channels. And thanks to Amazon's Alexa feature, you can search and launch content with just the sound of your voice. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $34.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

With the new year right around the corner, many people are beginning to set resolutions, and being more active is often at the top of the list. Get ahead of that resolution now by upgrading your home gym with this recumbent exercise bike, which has been slashed to just $135. It has more than 12,000 five-star ratings, with many shoppers sharing they've put "miles and miles" on the bike because they use it so much. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike, $134.73 (orig. $158); amazon.com 

For those in search of  home essentials, don't overlook the Hotel Sheets Direct 4-Piece Sheet Set, which is 46 percent off in a number of colors and sizes, and the Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop that's currently just $70. The steam mop comes with two washable microfiber pads and is backed by more than 21,000 satisfied owners, many of whom say their floors have never been cleaner. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hotel Sheets Direct 4-Piece Bedding Set, $53.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop, $69.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com 

Now that you've got all those deals in your cart, don't forget to snag a handful of everyday essentials while you can get them for less, including the Dearfoams Women's Fireside Slippers, a Dreo Space Heater, and Chi's Spin N Curl Hair Curler. It's a great time to stock up on electronics, too, like the Echo Dot (4th Gen), the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit, and Apple AirPods Pro, which won't stay at the low price of $179 in the new year. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Chi Spin N Curl Hair Curler, $71.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Echo Dot (4th Gen), $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (orig. $249); amazon.com

It's never too late to do some holiday shopping, and these stellar Christmas savings are proof that you can still take advantage of discounts at the tail end of the season. Head to Amazon and check out the rest of the deals available now, then make sure to check out before the day's up, because many of the, are sure to sell out quickly.   

