Amazon's Secret Boho Storefront Is Full of Massively Discounted Artisan-Inspired Textiles and Treasures
If your home decor senses tingle at the thought of macramé, tassels, and eclectic prints, treat yourself — and your space — to a relaxed refresh. Luckily, a colorful artisan-inspired crocheted pillow doesn't have to come from your own far-away travels, nor the (very pricy) pages of an Anthropologie catalogue.
Amazon has everything you need to give your home the same free-spirited feel on a budget thanks to its secret Boho Style storefront — part of a collection of eight marketplaces that are each themed around a different seasonal decor trend. Like its sister storefronts, Boho Style conveniently compiles top picks from the category into one dangerously easy-to-shop place.
Packed with mixed materials, whimsical colors and patterns, plus layers of inspiration from global artisans, the storefront has a wide selection of decor items — some even at outrageously discounted prices. Shop textiles like rugs, throws, pillows, and wall hangings, plus unique treasures like storage baskets, mirrors, and metal garlands. And don't forget: Eligible items ship fast and free for Amazon Prime members, no matter the item's size or weight.
Here are 12 of the best deals from Amazon's Boho Style storefront to shop right now:
- Base Roots Hammered Moon Phase Wall Hanging, $19.99 (orig. $30)
- Nuloom Savannah Moroccan Fringe Area Rug, $100.37 (orig. $176.99)
- Bluemake Boho Woven Seagrass Belly Basket, $17.99
- Phantoscope Crochet Throw Pillow, $26.99
- Mkono Two-Piece Macrame Wall Hanging, $13.98
- Well Woven Ollie Vintage Area Rug, $119
- Balgeli Set of Five Moon Phase Mirrors, $22.99
- Vanncio Boho Tufted Throw Pillow Cover, $18.69 (orig. $22.99)
- Flber Outlet Macrame Wall Hanging, $16.80
- Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket, $48.21
- Hebe Mandala Tassel Rug, $56.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Casa Boho Lumbar Pillow, $59
For an instant injection of boho vibes, start with extra warmth and texture in an unexpected place: bare walls. No sweet boho space is complete without a hint of macramé, and at just $14, this set of two woven wall hangings is the perfect way to ease into the trend. Mix materials with this handmade hammered moon phase garland for some celestial charm, or opt for both brass and macramé with this adorable fringed hanging duo.
Another adorable wall decor option, this set of five self-adhesive moon phase mirrors can be displayed however you choose, whether together or apart. And to continue the rustic macramé theme, add this fringed woven basket to any space for a smarter storage solution — it's hand-woven, as is this cozy fringed throw blanket from Amazon brand, Rivet, that can be freely draped on the arm of a chair or couch for added eccentricity.
Plenty of plush pillows will further embellish your seating area with both comfort and color. If you already own a pillow insert, this now-on-sale throw pillow cover livens up any neutral couch with shaggy, hand-woven stripes that feature playful polka dots and a pop of sunshine yellow. Though, we also love this pre-filled crochet accent pillow that comes in five colors, as well as this rustic lumbar pillow that's made for both style and support.
And finally, don't forget to give your room some bohemian flair from the ground up with a patterned rug that's striking enough to serve as the focal point of your space. This Moroccan fringe rug looks so much more expensive than it actually is, and with a 43 percent off savings, it's now even more affordable. Another great option that comes in two runner sizes, this vintage-inspired rug is slightly more versatile with muted colors but still features a bold print. And if you prefer a circular rug, this round tassel option is ideal for the entryway or under a dining table.
Read on to shop our favorite picks from Amazon's Boho Style storefront, featuring artisan-inspired textiles, treasures, decor, and more.
Related Items
Base Roots Hammered Moon Phase Wall Hanging
Buy It! Base Roots Hammered Moon Phase Wall Hanging, $19.99 (orig. $30); amazon.com
Nuloom Savannah Moroccan Fringe Area Rug
Buy It! Nuloom Savannah Moroccan Fringe Area Rug, $100.37 (orig. $176.99); amazon.com
Bluemake Boho Woven Seagrass Belly Basket
Buy It! Bluemake Boho Woven Seagrass Belly Basket, $17.99; amazon.com
Phantoscope Crochet Throw Pillow
Buy It! Phantoscope Crochet Throw Pillow, $26.99; amazon.com
Mkono Two-Piece Macrame Wall Hanging
Buy It! Mkono Two-Piece Macrame Wall Hanging, $13.98; amazon.com
Well Woven Ollie Vintage Area Rug
Buy It! Well Woven Ollie Vintage Area Rug, $119; amazon.com
Balgeli Set of Five Moon Phase Mirrors
Buy It! Balgeli Set of Five Moon Phase Mirrors, $22.99; amazon.com
Vanncio Boho Tufted Throw Pillow Cover
Buy It! Vanncio Boho Tufted Throw Pillow Cover, $18.69 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
Flber Outlet Macrame Wall Hanging
Buy It! Flber Outlet Macrame Wall Hanging, $16.80; amazon.com
Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket
Buy It! Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket, $48.21; amazon.com
Hebe Mandala Tassel Rug
Buy It! Hebe Mandala Tassel Rug, $56.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Casa Boho Lumbar Pillow
Buy It! Casa Boho Lumbar Pillow, $59; amazon.com