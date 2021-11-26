Shop

Amazon Just Marked Down Tons of Top-Rated Vacuum Cleaners, and Prices Start at Just $46

Including Bissell, Shark, and Roomba
By Maya Gandara November 26, 2021 11:00 AM
Amazon tends to offer the best discounts on products to shoppers — and that especially holds true during Black Friday. The retailer has massive markdowns on items across the board, including beauty, fashion, and home devices. But if there's one area of the sale worth perusing, it's the unbeatable deals on vacuum cleaners, where top-rated models from Bissell, Shark, Roomba, and Eufy are up for grabs.

If you're in the market for an upright vacuum cleaner, plenty of options are at your fingertips, including this ultra-lightweight cleaner from Shark for $185. Reviewers say it's "perfect for homes with furry friends," and sucks up so much dirt and hair, it's "awesomely disgusting." The Oreck XL Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner, which holds over 7,200 five-star ratings, is another viable choice at $129. According to reviewers, it weighs about the same as a "gallon of milk," and is capable of sucking up dirt "like nobody's business."

For those seeking to cut corners on cleaning time, a robot vacuum is easily the way to go. The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum with over 51,000 five-star ratings is not to be missed — it's currently the number-one seller in its category, and is on sale for $179. Just as impressive, the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum can hold up to 30 days of collected dirt and debris, and is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa devices — grab it for $200 off right now. 

Hoping to spend a little less? This Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum is on sale for $90 with the use of an on-page coupon, while this cordless handheld cleaner from Black + Decker is down to $46.

Don't miss your chance to save big on these top-rated vacuum cleaners during Amazon's Black Friday sale.

