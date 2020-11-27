Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

We scouted out the best 12 deals to shop right now

Amazon Just Dropped Hundreds of Black Friday Vacuum Deals on Best-Sellers from Dyson, Roomba, and More

Here are the 12 best Black Friday vacuum deals you can get on Amazon right now:

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It goes without saying that one of the best deals you can get is on the Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum. This under-the-radar find has blown up on Amazon as an “affordable alternative to a Dyson” — thousands of customers agree that it’s powerful, lightweight, and impressive. And at $109 with a coupon applied at checkout, it's definitely one of the lower priced stick vacuums you can get on Amazon right now.

You can also snag the older model of the Moosoo vacuum for the same price, which boasts over 8,500 five-star ratings.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum, $109 with coupon (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

If you’re looking for more super steals, there are actually a handful of vacuums that are $100, like this cordless option from Eureka that's bound to sell out, and this robot vacuum from Yeedi. That may just be the cheapest robot vacuum price we’ve seen on Amazon, especially for a model that comes this highly rated. The Yeedi vacuum has 1,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they would “give it 100 stars if they could” for how “nice and clean” it leaves their homes.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

And of course, tons of name brand vacuums are discounted, including this popular Dyson and this under-$200 Roomba, which is another rare find.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com

Check out all of Amazon’s Black Friday deals here.

Shop More Black Friday Deals