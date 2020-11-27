Amazon Just Dropped Hundreds of Black Friday Vacuum Deals on Best-Sellers from Dyson, Roomba, and More
We scouted out the best 12 deals to shop right now
It’s Black Friday, which means there are major deals happening in practically every corner of the internet. While it can be a bit of a dizzying experience, if there’s anything worth purchasing right now, we’d say it’s a vacuum on Amazon. From this Dyson that’s under $250 to this super popular stick vacuum that’s only $88 today, you won’t want to miss out on these steep discounts — especially if you’re thinking of gifting one for the holidays.
Here are the 12 best Black Friday vacuum deals you can get on Amazon right now:
- Eureka Powerspeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $48.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 (orig. $149.99)
- Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum, $99.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum (New Model), $109 with coupon (orig. $139.99)
- Moosoo Cordless Vacuum with Smart Sensor, $116.99 with Prime (orig. $189.99)
- Shark Rocket Corded Stick Ultra-Light Vacuum, $139.99 (orig. $229.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Bissell CleanView Connect Robotic Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $246.49 (orig. $329.99)
- Bissell IconPet Cordless Vacuum, $249 (orig. $349)
- Samsung Jet 70 Pet Stick Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner, $299 (orig. $399)
- Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $319.99 (orig. $599.99)
It goes without saying that one of the best deals you can get is on the Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum. This under-the-radar find has blown up on Amazon as an “affordable alternative to a Dyson” — thousands of customers agree that it’s powerful, lightweight, and impressive. And at $109 with a coupon applied at checkout, it's definitely one of the lower priced stick vacuums you can get on Amazon right now.
You can also snag the older model of the Moosoo vacuum for the same price, which boasts over 8,500 five-star ratings.
Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum, $109 with coupon (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
If you’re looking for more super steals, there are actually a handful of vacuums that are $100, like this cordless option from Eureka that's bound to sell out, and this robot vacuum from Yeedi. That may just be the cheapest robot vacuum price we’ve seen on Amazon, especially for a model that comes this highly rated. The Yeedi vacuum has 1,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they would “give it 100 stars if they could” for how “nice and clean” it leaves their homes.
Buy It! Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
And of course, tons of name brand vacuums are discounted, including this popular Dyson and this under-$200 Roomba, which is another rare find.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
Check out all of Amazon’s Black Friday deals here.
