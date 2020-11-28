Shoppers Say This Portable Mattress Is Comfy Enough to Sleep on for ‘a Week Straight’ — and It’s on Sale

We all know how important it is to get a good night’s sleep, so investing in a portable bed is a no-brainer. Whether you travel often, host overnight guests, or like to camp, a travel-friendly mattress that’s easy to store will definitely be put to good use. And even though you can’t really put a price tag on quality rest, you can have a sale on it: The Cushy Form Folding Mattress is only $100 right now during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.