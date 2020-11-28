Shoppers Say This Portable Mattress Is Comfy Enough to Sleep on for ‘a Week Straight’ — and It’s on Sale
We all know how important it is to get a good night’s sleep, so investing in a portable bed is a no-brainer. Whether you travel often, host overnight guests, or like to camp, a travel-friendly mattress that’s easy to store will definitely be put to good use. And even though you can’t really put a price tag on quality rest, you can have a sale on it: The Cushy Form Folding Mattress is only $100 right now during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.
Amazon shoppers can’t get over how comfortable the portable mattress is, so much that one five-star-awarding customer said they slept on it for a week straight. It’s made from dense foam and topped with a removable, machine-washable soft cover to provide a firm, breathable place to rest when you’re away from your own mattress. At 4 inches high and 75 inches long, it offers enough support for kids and adults alike.
Buy It! Cushy Form Folding Mattress, $99.99 (orig. $145); amazon.com
Many shoppers mentioned how wonderful it is for hosting guests and kids’ sleepovers. Unlike air mattresses, it doesn’t need to be pumped up and never goes flat — in other words, your friends and family will appreciate waking up feeling refreshed instead of achy and cranky.
Other customers praise the fact that the mattress is easy to take along on camping trips. “We bought these as extra bedding for our camper. The kids said they were more comfortable than air mattresses and easier to use. No deflating and inflating each night and NO slow leaks that leave you flat in the middle of the night,” one happy shopper said.
For less than $100 apiece, you can grab a Cushy Form Folding Mattress for yourself and another for guests — as long as you shop before Cyber Monday ends.
