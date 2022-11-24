Amazon Shoppers Love These 25 Home Products, and They're on Sale for Black Friday

The holiday season is almost here, which means Black Friday shopping has begun. And among the thousands of Black Friday deals available on Amazon are so many customer-loved home products.

Basically a what's-what of the site's countless home items, the curated section includes products that have an average rating of at least four stars — but many are closer to five stars, and they often come with overwhelmingly positive reviews. So you know they'll make great gifts for loved ones this holiday season (or an excellent addition to your own home).

Below, we rounded up 25 of the best customer-loved home and kitchen items on sale at Amazon right now, and they start at just $14.

Best Customer Most-Loved Kitchen and Dining Deals at Amazon

Whether you're new to cooking or have been considering upgrading to something better, Amazon's sale has something for everyone. For example, Lodge's 6-quart Dutch oven is excellent for browning, baking, frying, simmering, sauteing, and more. The handy kitchen tool comes in various colors, all of which are currently on sale.

Since the base is slightly curved, food won't get stuck in the corners, and the sides are high enough to keep sauce and soup from splashing. Its broad base allows steam to escape easily during cooking, giving you a better sear on meat and enhancing flavor concentration.

Several of the Lodge's trusted and popular products have received high praise from shoppers, and this one is no exception: It tops Amazon's Dutch oven best-sellers list, and more than 34,000 customers have given it a perfect rating. Reviewers rave about how durable it is.

Best Customer Most-Loved Bedding and Bath Deals

Nothing beats snuggling up under the covers at the end of a long day. This down alternative comforter is made from 100 percent microfiber, and it's quilted to keep the filling distributed evenly, so it won't clump up or shift in the middle of the night.

In a review, one shopper said it's "so comfortable… sturdier than a real down comforter and great for a hot sleeper, but still warm enough in the winter." Plus, you can save a little extra on top of the sale price with the on-site coupon.

Best Customer Most-Loved Furniture Deals

Looking for new furniture? You're in luck: There are hundreds of great pieces on sale right now. For those who need more storage space for their books, this bookcase bundle is a great deal, marked down by nearly 40 percent.

The ladder-style bookcases feature four shelves each, so it can add plenty of vertical storage to a living room, bedroom, or home office. Each shelf is made with a powder-coated black metal frame for a sleek and modern look.

And to make use of the space behind your couch, check out this sofa table. Featuring a black metal frame construction that customers say is both durable and strong and a charter oak finish that is applied to all sides, the now-$44 table is an elegant solution for showing off coffee table books, knickknacks, and family photos.

Best Customer Most-Loved Decor Deals

There are so many ways to add personality and style to a home. If you want to spruce up your place or find a gift for a loved one, you'll have plenty to choose from in Amazon's customer-most-loved decor section.

This time of year, it's great to have a throw blanket on your couch to wrap up in when you're watching your television show, and this faux fur throw is now on sale for just $23, According to customers, the 100 percent microfiber blanket is "easy to clean" and will keep you warm on chilly nights.

Best Customer Most-Loved Vacuum Deals

Customer-loved vacuums are also on sale this Black Friday, like this upright Shark with more than 15,000 five-star ratings. If you're in the market for a handheld instead, don't miss out on this model from Black and Decker. The vacuum's nozzle pivots to reach high, low, and even tight spaces, making cleaning a breeze. As an Amazon shopper looking for a portable vacuum to pick up pet hair stated in their review, "This thing is great! Sucks up absolutely everything, and it is very easy to clean out the filter!"

Check out more customer-loved home items that are on sale for Black Friday below, or head to Amazon's customer most-loved section to see even more must-have deals.

​​Buy It! Calphalon Pan Set, $199.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

Buy It! EXQ Home Full/Queen Bedspread Set in Olive Green, $32.99 with coupon (orig. $60.99);amazon.com

Buy It! Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain Lights in Warm White, $19.99 (orig. $29.99);amazon.com

