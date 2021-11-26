Amazon Slashed Prices on Top-Rated Bedding for Black Friday — Including a Sheet Set That's 44% Off
Black Friday is officially here, and Amazon is already teeming with tons of not-to-be-missed deals. And if you've shopped this event before, you're probably well aware that deals often come and go in the blink of an eye, so if you want to actually nab those discounts, it's worth scrolling through these deals and heading to checkout immediately.
Right now, you'll find tons of sales all across the bedding department, with discounts up to 44 percent off on sheet sets, pillows, mattress toppers, blankets, comforters, and more. In the sheets category, don't overlook the CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Sheet Set; it's a top rated set that's currently 45 percent off. Sleepers who often run hot should consider the Hotel Sheets Direct 4-Piece Bedding Set which includes two pillow cases, a flat sheet, and fitted sheet all spun from cooling bamboo fibers.
Shoppers won't want to miss out on the top-rated Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, which boast over 106,000 five-star ratings and have converted self-proclaimed pillow snobs, and you can save an extra 10 percent off on a set of two. Plus, the highly reviewed Easeland Pillow Top Mattress Pad is on sale — the number one best-seller is stuffed with a down-alternative filling that's sure to keep you from wanting to get out of bed in the morning.
Keep scrolling to check out all the bedding deals from Amazon right now. Once you've picked out your favorites, make sure to check out quickly because these discounts aren't guaranteed to last much longer.
Best Amazon Black Friday Sheets Deals:
- Hotel Sheets Direct 4-Piece Bedding Set, $67.50 with coupon (orig. $99.99)
- Mellanni 4-Piece Sheet Set, $35.97 (orig. $47.97)
- Danjor Linens Size Bed Sheets Set, $21 with coupon (orig. $37.99)
- Bedsure 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set, $17.60 with coupon (orig. $21.99)
- CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Sheet Set, $23.83 (orig. $42.99)
- LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set, $34.99 (orig. $61.99)
Best Amazon Black Friday Pillow Deals:
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $40.50 with coupon (orig. $44.99)
- Viewstar Standard Pillows for Sleeping, $37.05 with coupon (orig. $38.99)
- Coolzon Bed Pillows, $25.99 (orig. $32.99)
- Elviros Cervical Memory Foam Pillow, $35 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow, $24 (orig. $32)
Best Amazon Black Friday Mattress Topper Deals:
- Easeland Pillow Top Mattress Pad, $63.90 (orig. $69.90)
- Subrtex 3 Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Bed Mattress Topper, $110.49 (orig. $129.99)
- Coonp Extra Thick Mattress Topper, $59.41 (orig. $99.99)
- Lucid 2-Inch Ventilated Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $64.19 (orig. $69.99)
- Best Price 3 Inch Egg Crate Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $39.74 (orig. $52.99)
- Flash Furniture 3 inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $80.26 (orig. $314)
Best Amazon Black Friday Blanket Deals:
- Welhome Cotton Gauze Blanket, $107.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Easeland All Season Quilted Down Comforter, $43.90 with coupon (orig. $69)
- Linenspa Microfiber Duvet Cover, $21.24 (orig. $24.99)
- Eiue Flannel Fleece Bed Blanket, $9.79 (orig. $14.99)
- Linenspa 15-Pound Weighted Blanket, $55.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Eddie Bauer Home Reversible Blanket, $21.59 (orig. $29.99)
