Amazon Slashed Prices on Top-Rated Bedding for Black Friday — Including a Sheet Set That's 44% Off

Prices are as low as $10
By Amy Schulman November 26, 2021 02:30 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Black Friday is officially here, and Amazon is already teeming with tons of not-to-be-missed deals. And if you've shopped this event before, you're probably well aware that deals often come and go in the blink of an eye, so if you want to actually nab those discounts, it's worth scrolling through these deals and heading to checkout immediately. 

Right now, you'll find tons of sales all across the bedding department, with discounts up to 44 percent off on sheet sets, pillows, mattress toppers, blankets, comforters, and more. In the sheets category, don't overlook the CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Sheet Set; it's a top rated set that's currently 45 percent off. Sleepers who often run hot should consider the Hotel Sheets Direct 4-Piece Bedding Set which includes two pillow cases, a flat sheet, and fitted sheet all spun from cooling bamboo fibers.  

Shoppers won't want to miss out on the top-rated Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, which boast over 106,000 five-star ratings and have converted self-proclaimed pillow snobs, and you can save an extra 10 percent off on a set of two. Plus, the highly reviewed Easeland Pillow Top Mattress Pad is on sale — the number one best-seller is stuffed with a down-alternative filling that's sure to keep you from wanting to get out of bed in the morning.   

Keep scrolling to check out all the bedding deals from Amazon right now. Once you've picked out your favorites, make sure to check out quickly because these discounts aren't guaranteed to last much longer. 

Best Amazon Black Friday Sheets Deals:

Best Amazon Black Friday Pillow Deals:

Best Amazon Black Friday Mattress Topper Deals:

Best Amazon Black Friday Blanket Deals:

Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals:

