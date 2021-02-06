Amazon’s Best-Selling Air Purifier, Robot Vacuum, and Pillows Are All on Sale Right Now (Yes, Seriously)
Plus more deals to shop from its surprise winter sale
Leave it to Amazon to quietly drop a huge sale on us right before Presidents Day. The retailer has slashed the prices of dozens of home essentials that will refresh (and cozy up) your space, from air purifiers to bedding. Major brands like Dyson and Instant Pot are offering deals, and tons of best-selling items from under-the-radar brands are discounted, too.
Here are the 10 best deals from Amazon's Big Winter Sale to shop right now:
- LBell Store Sunrise Simulation Alarm Clock, $27.36 (orig. $39.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow, 2 Pack, $39.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Bedsure Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen, 4 Pieces, $39.99 (orig. $79.99)
- TaoTronics Tower Space Heater, $63.74 (orig. $76.99)
- Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier, $89.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6 in 1 Air Fryer, $89.99 (orig. $119.95)
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Winix 5500 Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter, $159.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Ashley Store Chime Firm Memory Foam Mattress, Queen, $265.19 (orig. $499.99)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $499.99 (orig. $599.99)
Air purifiers have been a hot purchase over the last year, and right now you can get the site's best-selling option for $90. The Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier is always dominating Amazon's HEPA filter air purifier chart thanks to over 17,000 customers who have left it a five-star rating. The purifier has a high-efficiency air filter that captures 99.97 percent of particles like dust, pet dander, smoke, and more. Customers call it a "game changer" and rave that it's helped their allergies immensely.
"I woke up this morning with NO allergy symptoms," one shopper said. "None. No congestion, absolutely clear nasal passages, and no sore throat at all! I'm blown away."
The Levoit air purifier has only been on sale four times since 2019, so this is a rare deal.
Buy It! Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier, $89.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Other than air purifiers, vacuums are the next best steal during the home sale. This slim Eufy robot vacuum, which is Amazon's best-selling robotic vacuum, is only $150 right now. The vacuum has a whopping 28,300 five-star ratings, out of which 11,700 shoppers left a glowing review. The vacuum has a run time of up to 100 minutes, works on both carpets and hardwood floors, and can automatically recharge itself when its battery is low. Customers say it's "stronger than a Roomba" and an "absolute essential" if you have pets.
Buy It! Eufy by Anker BoostIQ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
And if you plan on checking out with an item or two, don't forget to add the Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows to your cart. The pillows have amassed a large following on Amazon thanks to how comfortable and supportive they are — over 56,600 people have left them a five-star rating. The pillows have a silky covering and gel fiber filling and come in queen and king sizes. You can get a pack of two for just $40.
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow, 2 Pack, $39.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
While these are some of the best deals you can get right now, there's plenty more to browse through. Shop the rest of Amazon's Big Winter Sale here.
