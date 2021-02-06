Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon’s Best-Selling Air Purifier, Robot Vacuum, and Pillows Are All on Sale Right Now (Yes, Seriously)

Here are the 10 best deals from Amazon's Big Winter Sale to shop right now:

Air purifiers have been a hot purchase over the last year, and right now you can get the site's best-selling option for $90. The Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier is always dominating Amazon's HEPA filter air purifier chart thanks to over 17,000 customers who have left it a five-star rating. The purifier has a high-efficiency air filter that captures 99.97 percent of particles like dust, pet dander, smoke, and more. Customers call it a "game changer" and rave that it's helped their allergies immensely.

"I woke up this morning with NO allergy symptoms," one shopper said. "None. No congestion, absolutely clear nasal passages, and no sore throat at all! I'm blown away."

The Levoit air purifier has only been on sale four times since 2019, so this is a rare deal.

Other than air purifiers, vacuums are the next best steal during the home sale. This slim Eufy robot vacuum, which is Amazon's best-selling robotic vacuum, is only $150 right now. The vacuum has a whopping 28,300 five-star ratings, out of which 11,700 shoppers left a glowing review. The vacuum has a run time of up to 100 minutes, works on both carpets and hardwood floors, and can automatically recharge itself when its battery is low. Customers say it's "stronger than a Roomba" and an "absolute essential" if you have pets.

And if you plan on checking out with an item or two, don't forget to add the Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows to your cart. The pillows have amassed a large following on Amazon thanks to how comfortable and supportive they are — over 56,600 people have left them a five-star rating. The pillows have a silky covering and gel fiber filling and come in queen and king sizes. You can get a pack of two for just $40.

