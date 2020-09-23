Amazon Secretly Dropped Thousands of Home Deals — Here Are 22 Worth Shopping

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Since we’re doing a lot more things from home these days, chances are you’re looking to spruce yours up a bit — and thanks to Amazon’s secret sale, you can do so for way less!

The retailer just launched The Big Fall Sale, which offers shoppers the chance to save up to 20 percent on a slew of at-home essentials, like toilet paper, coffee makers, and memory foam mattresses. These savings are so under-the-radar, the only way to access them is by clicking here to get to the landing page. And you’ll definitely want to do so because there are thousands of discounted home and kitchen products to choose from, which is just slightly overwhelming. So to save you some time, we combed through the entire sale to find the deals that are really worth scooping up.

Here are 22 of the best home and kitchen deals you can shop from Amazon’s Big Fall Sale right now:

Best Home Deals

Best Kitchen Deals

While the holidays are typically some of the best times to buy big-ticket items on sale, there are plenty marked down now if you need something sooner. If you want to brew gourmet coffee drinks at home, the Keurig K-Cafe Maker makes lattes and cappuccinos in three easy steps, and it’s currently $30 off. Shoppers can also score the wildly popular Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker that cooks 12 eggs in record time for 20 percent off. On Prime Day last year, over 40,000 people purchased the smaller version of the handy breakfast countertop appliance (which is also discounted right now).

If you’re in love with your Instant Pot, you might also want to check out some of the brand’s other unique kitchen appliances, like its Ace Nova Cooking Blender that’s currently on sale for just under $90.

Those in need of a high-quality vacuum should definitely shop the sale. This Bissell stick vacuum with nearly 1,000 positive reviews is powerful enough to clean pet hair from your carpet — and it’s on sale for just $170. For that same price, you can cross one chore off your list with the Ecovacs smart robot vacuum that can sweep and mop your floors for you while you work from home.

Amazon’s Big Fall Sale is open to anyone and everyone who wants to shop, but if you’re not already a Prime member, now’s a great time to sign up — especially if you’re shopping for everything online now. Prime members are privy to tons of exclusive deals each month, along with tons of other perks like fast and free shipping on eligible products.

We don’t know how long these deals will last, so you’ll definitely want to take advantage of them before they sell out or expire — whichever comes first.