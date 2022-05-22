Credit: Amazon

These Are the Storage Containers Amazon Shoppers Are Trusting for Home Organization Right Now

Shop best-selling collapsible canvas cubes, stackable bins, and more
By Isabel Calkins Mata May 22, 2022 05:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Good storage containers have the ability to completely transform your home. They can easily declutter any space and make it more organized in a matter of minutes. 

Luckily, Amazon has hundreds of highly-rated storage containers to choose from. There are countless options for every type of space, like collapsible canvas cubes that can be used in your closet, slim all-purpose containers that fit snugly under your bed, and even heavy-duty lidded totes for storing holiday decorations in the garage. 

Whether you want to show off your storage or tuck it away, one of the best ways to find good options is to see what other shoppers are buying. To help you eliminate clutter, and maybe even free up some of that space you so desperately need, we rounded up 10 of Amazon's best-selling storage containers

Amazon Best-Selling Storage Baskets, Bins, and Containers

RELATED: Amazon Prime Day 2022: When to Shop and How to Get the Best Deals

For those looking for an easily accessible way to grab home office supplies or books, these sleek and durable fabric baskets with leather handles are meant to be seen. That's probably why they are the top seller in Amazon's Shelf Baskets category. Starting at $33, they're available in 10 pretty colors and fun patterns, and they come in a variety of pack sizes, making for a great cohesive look for an entire office or den.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Decomomo Storage Baskets, $32.99; amazon.com

If you're organizing a small space, you'll want to add these sturdy collapsible storage cubes to your cart. They're lightweight and easy to slip into drawers to arrange your clothes or on the top shelf of your closet to store shoes and other accessories. Plus, they're easy to fold up when you're not using them. Coming in a pack of six, the Amazon Basics bins are only $21, and there are a variety of colors to choose from. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes, $21.44; amazon.com

Struggling to keep a clean fridge or pantry? These stackable bins from Bino are a gamechanger for kitchen organization. According to one shopper, they "make your life so much easier" because items at the back of the fridge are now easier to reach. That means no more knocking over things to get what you need. Not only are they completely clear and easy to clean, but these multi-use stacking bins are also BPA-free.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bino Stackable Plastic Storage Bins, $16.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

For out of sight, out of mind storage, the Rubbermaid Storage Totes are perfect for stowing your seasonal decor, camping gear, and craft supplies in a basement or garage (or really anywhere that might gather a bit more dust). According to the brand, they're virtually indestructible thanks to their durable polyethylene material. Since they can withstand freezing temperatures and high heat, you can trust they will keep your stuff safe and secure all year long. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Rubbermaid Roughneck 3 Gallons Storage Totes, $96.60; amazon.com

Browse through our full list of Amazon picks below to find storage containers for all of your household needs.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Iris USA Plastic Storage Bin Tote Organizing Container, $44.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Rubbermaid Under the Bed Wheeled Storage Box, $99.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lifewit Collapsible Storage Cubes, $16.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! StorageWorks Foldable Closet Storage Baskets, $27.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Prandom Foldable Storage Box with Lid, $35.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sterilite 6-Quart Plastic ClearView Multipurpose Stacking Storage Container, $49; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com