These Are the Storage Containers Amazon Shoppers Are Trusting for Home Organization Right Now
Good storage containers have the ability to completely transform your home. They can easily declutter any space and make it more organized in a matter of minutes.
Luckily, Amazon has hundreds of highly-rated storage containers to choose from. There are countless options for every type of space, like collapsible canvas cubes that can be used in your closet, slim all-purpose containers that fit snugly under your bed, and even heavy-duty lidded totes for storing holiday decorations in the garage.
Whether you want to show off your storage or tuck it away, one of the best ways to find good options is to see what other shoppers are buying. To help you eliminate clutter, and maybe even free up some of that space you so desperately need, we rounded up 10 of Amazon's best-selling storage containers.
Amazon Best-Selling Storage Baskets, Bins, and Containers
- Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes, $21.44
- Iris USA Plastic Storage Bin Tote Organizing Container, $44.99
- Rubbermaid Under the Bed Wheeled Storage Box, $99.99
- Decomomo Storage Baskets, $32.99
- Lifewit Collapsible Storage Cubes, $16.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Bino Stackable Plastic Storage Bins, $16.99 (orig. $22.99)
- StorageWorks Foldable Closet Storage Baskets, $27.99
- Prandom Foldable Storage Box with Lid, $35.99
- Rubbermaid Roughneck 3 Gallons Storage Totes, $96.60
- Sterilite 6-Quart Plastic ClearView Multipurpose Stacking Storage Container, $49
For those looking for an easily accessible way to grab home office supplies or books, these sleek and durable fabric baskets with leather handles are meant to be seen. That's probably why they are the top seller in Amazon's Shelf Baskets category. Starting at $33, they're available in 10 pretty colors and fun patterns, and they come in a variety of pack sizes, making for a great cohesive look for an entire office or den.
Buy It! Decomomo Storage Baskets, $32.99; amazon.com
If you're organizing a small space, you'll want to add these sturdy collapsible storage cubes to your cart. They're lightweight and easy to slip into drawers to arrange your clothes or on the top shelf of your closet to store shoes and other accessories. Plus, they're easy to fold up when you're not using them. Coming in a pack of six, the Amazon Basics bins are only $21, and there are a variety of colors to choose from.
Buy It! Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes, $21.44; amazon.com
Struggling to keep a clean fridge or pantry? These stackable bins from Bino are a gamechanger for kitchen organization. According to one shopper, they "make your life so much easier" because items at the back of the fridge are now easier to reach. That means no more knocking over things to get what you need. Not only are they completely clear and easy to clean, but these multi-use stacking bins are also BPA-free.
Buy It! Bino Stackable Plastic Storage Bins, $16.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
For out of sight, out of mind storage, the Rubbermaid Storage Totes are perfect for stowing your seasonal decor, camping gear, and craft supplies in a basement or garage (or really anywhere that might gather a bit more dust). According to the brand, they're virtually indestructible thanks to their durable polyethylene material. Since they can withstand freezing temperatures and high heat, you can trust they will keep your stuff safe and secure all year long.
Buy It! Rubbermaid Roughneck 3 Gallons Storage Totes, $96.60; amazon.com
Browse through our full list of Amazon picks below to find storage containers for all of your household needs.
Buy It! Iris USA Plastic Storage Bin Tote Organizing Container, $44.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Rubbermaid Under the Bed Wheeled Storage Box, $99.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Lifewit Collapsible Storage Cubes, $16.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! StorageWorks Foldable Closet Storage Baskets, $27.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Prandom Foldable Storage Box with Lid, $35.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Sterilite 6-Quart Plastic ClearView Multipurpose Stacking Storage Container, $49; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.