Amazon Slashed Prices on Bedroom Furniture — and Prices Start at $28
Amazon's Epic Daily deals offer Black Friday-worthy sales on just about everything from clothing, beauty, home goods, electronics, and more — and it just quietly dropped prices on bedroom furniture. Whether you need a boost in closet storage or you're overdue for a mattress or bed frame upgrade, Amazon has deals on bedroom furniture that start at $28.
There are hundreds of items on sale right now from mattresses to dressers, and nightstands. But there's also small furniture deals like vanities, shelves, shoe racks, and poufs if you could use a little more storage. Instead of searching through several pages of furniture deals, we've done the work for you by rounding up the 12 best options below.
Amazon Bedroom Furniture Deals
- Novogratz Bushwick Metal Bed Frame with Headboard and Footboard, $139.60 (orig. $197.99)
- Signature Design by Ashley Shawburn Modern Farmhouse Chest of Drawers, $158.82 (orig. $186.99)
- Christopher Knight Home Agatha Knitted Cotton Pouf, $52.02 (orig. $61.20)
- Signature Sleep Contour Comfort Mattress, $319.68 (orig. $454.99)
- Vasagle Wall Shelf, $27.61 (orig. $32.54)
- Signature Design by Ashley Neilsville Industrial Nightstand, $71.53 (orig. $84.15)
- Plank + Beam Solid Wood Queen-Size Bed, $271.15 (orig. $319)
- Vasagle Vanity Set Makeup Dressing Table, $119.95 (orig. $161.12)
- Songmics Narrow Fabric Dresser, $32.33 (orig. $53.31)
- Little Seeds Monarch Hill Poppy Nightstand, $54.39 (orig. $119.99)
- Songmics 15-Slot Shoe Rack, $37.89 (orig. $47.75)
- Songmics Lockable Jewelry Cabinet Armoire, $70.99 (orig. $85.99)
If your bedroom is lacking the proper storage, Amazon has so many solutions like dressers and shoe racks available for less. Shoppers love this Songmics free-standing 15-cube shoe rack that allows them to organize and protect each pair of shoes. The cubes can be arranged in several different configurations, and it's only $38 right now. You can also shop dressers for less than $160, like this five-drawer option that's large enough to hold all of your foldable clothes, but slim enough to fit in most spaces. There's even a four-drawer fabric dresser that can fit in your closet to organize your undergarments.
Now that the weather is colder, we're going to spend a lot more time in our beds. So if you need a refresh, this metal bed frame is loved by over 6,300 shoppers — and it's only $140 right now. Reviewers say the detailing on the head and foot of the bed is "absolutely beautiful." And if it's time to get a new mattress, shoppers say this now $320 hybrid foam and spring mattress is "incredible. It's not too firm, but not too soft. I feel like Goldilocks!"
You can even shop smaller furniture items if you're in the mood for a little decor/storage hybrid. Shop nightstands like this one are available for as little as $55, and floating wall shelves for books, plants, and frames are on sale for $28. There's even a gorgeous white vanity set on sale for $120 that has plenty of storage for all your makeup and hair must-haves.
Keep reading to shop the 12 best bedroom furniture deals at Amazon up to 55 percent off, while it lasts.
