Amazon Just Put a Bunch of Customer-Favorite Bed Sheet Sets on Sale — Up to 50% Off

Some of the most popular sheets on the site are on sale, including the Mellanni Hotel Luxury bed sheet set, which has more than 210,200 five-star ratings. According to shoppers, the microfiber sheet set lives up to its name. Many praise the "hotel quality" sheets, with one describing them as having a "luxurious hotel look and feel." The four-piece set comes in 42 colors, ranging from bold hues to warm neutrals. And some of the colors feature patterns, including florals, checkered, and chevron. There are also a wide variety of sizes, from twin XL to California King. There are even options for split sets and extra-deep pocket sets.