Amazon Just Put a Bunch of Customer-Favorite Bed Sheet Sets on Sale — Up to 50% Off
If your bedding is in need of a comfortable upgrade, now's a great time to shop for bed sheets on Amazon — especially since your sleep routine may be thrown off by the arrival of daylight saving time.
With deals on a slew of top-rated sheets sets, the retailer is making it easy for you to have the coziest bed, ready for the time change. While discounts last, you can save up to 50 percent on a variety of bed sheets, including bamboo sheets and microfiber sheets. Even better, the sheets are available in a whole host of sizes and colors.
Shop 10 Sheet Set Deals on Amazon:
- Mellanni Hotel Luxury 1,800 Cooling 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $35.97–$49.97 (orig. $47.97–$66.97)
- Danjor Linens 1,800 Series 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $17.50–$24.25 with coupon (orig. $35–$48.50)
- Bedsure Bamboo Cooling 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $37.99–$65.99 (orig. $59.99–$86.99)
- HC Collection 1,800 Series 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $19.65–$21.59 with coupon (orig. $32.75–$35.99)
- CGK Unlimited Extra Deep Pocket 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $37.99–$53.99 with coupon for select sizes (orig. $54.99–$89.99)
- Homeideas 1,800 Brushed Microfiber 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $19.99–$27.95 (orig. $29.99–$33.99)
- LuxClub Bamboo 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $26.95–$44.95 (orig. $43.99–$72.99)
- Utopia Bedding Brushed Microfiber 3-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $14.45–$24.95 with coupon for select sizes (orig. $20.99–$27.99)
- Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $38.99–$59.99 with coupon (orig. $64.99–$99.99)
- Bare Home 1,800 Microfiber 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $25.64–$45.99 with coupon for select sizes (orig. $32.99–52.99)
Some of the most popular sheets on the site are on sale, including the Mellanni Hotel Luxury bed sheet set, which has more than 210,200 five-star ratings. According to shoppers, the microfiber sheet set lives up to its name. Many praise the "hotel quality" sheets, with one describing them as having a "luxurious hotel look and feel." The four-piece set comes in 42 colors, ranging from bold hues to warm neutrals. And some of the colors feature patterns, including florals, checkered, and chevron. There are also a wide variety of sizes, from twin XL to California King. There are even options for split sets and extra-deep pocket sets.
Another customer-favorite sheet set on sale is the Danjor Linens 1,800 Series bed sheet set. More than a whopping 88,900 customers have given the set a five-star rating, calling the sheets "ridiculously soft" and "super smooth." And as one shopper shared, "They are, by far, the most comfortable sheets I have ever felt in my life." Available in five neutral colors, the set comes with six pieces: a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. Thanks to a coupon in the product description, you can save 50 percent on the top-rated sheet set.
Ideal for hot sleepers, a slew of cooling bamboo sheets are marked down, too. Designed to keep you cool while you snooze, this Bedsure bed sheet set is made of viscose from bamboo. On sale for up to 37 percent off, the set includes two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with 16-inch pockets. Shoppers say the "buttery soft" sheets "feel like sleeping on a cloud." Others call out how breathable they are, saying the bed sheets keep them cool throughout the night.
These deals won't last forever, so keep scrolling to check out more standout bed sheet sets on Amazon while you can still score major savings.
