Amazon Shoppers Can Think of ‘About a Million Places’ to Use These Chic, Stackable Storage Baskets

In the kitchen, the woven wire design is useful for meal prep and for snacking — when you bring produce from the counter to the sink for a rinse, you'll be able to wash the food without removing it from the vessel. Then, when it's dry and ready to be prepped, you can swiftly bring it to your work station thanks to the handles. About a foot wide and six inches long, the baskets come with an open space in the center so it's easy for every member of the household to reach for whatever they want to munch on.