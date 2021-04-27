Amazon Shoppers Can Think of ‘About a Million Places’ to Use These Chic, Stackable Storage Baskets

Profile Menu
Organizing your home doesn't have to be complicated. Sometimes, all it takes to spruce up a space is a simple (and affordable) storage solution, like a versatile set of metal baskets that can store everything from Nespresso pods to produce.
Unlike traditional kitchen containers, these Amazon Basics baskets fit together to expand storage space vertically, rather than horizontally. This way, much-needed counter or cabinet spots aren't wasted, and under-utilized areas between shelves have a purpose. These space-saving capabilities are a major point of interest for shoppers.
One reviewer with a "teeny tiny" kitchen says the set is "perfect" for their home and "makes life a bit better" in the cramped space.
The two holders also come with side handles that make carrying them around a breeze. They're under a pound each, too, so you certainly won't be breaking a sweat moving them from one spot to the next.
In the kitchen, the woven wire design is useful for meal prep and for snacking — when you bring produce from the counter to the sink for a rinse, you'll be able to wash the food without removing it from the vessel. Then, when it's dry and ready to be prepped, you can swiftly bring it to your work station thanks to the handles. About a foot wide and six inches long, the baskets come with an open space in the center so it's easy for every member of the household to reach for whatever they want to munch on.
"These baskets are perfect for on the counter when the kids come looking for snacks," wrote one five-star reviewer. "They're easily accessible and look nice while keeping things organized."
The rose gold grips also add a unique flare to the black baskets. The pop of color adds a depth of brightness to whatever space you choose to keep them in. According to shoppers, that's a tough decision to make.
"I can think of about a million places I can use these," wrote one five-star reviewer, "in my kitchen, pantry, bathrooms, or nursery … I have a feeling I'll be ordering more!"
These are the kind of kitchen essentials that will look good and get used no matter where they're placed. Stack them in your home office and use them as a supply case for pens and papers, or store them in the bathroom with toiletries for a sleeker-looking shower caddy alternative. Based on the average 4.7-star rating, you'll be happy with the outcome.
Shop the chic stackable storage baskets below to organize your home in no time.
Buy It! Amazon Basics Stackable Storage Basket Set, $20.56; amazon.com