The 'Powerhouse' Space Heater with Thousands of Perfect Ratings Is Just $25 at Amazon Today

If you're looking for a recommendation, thousands of Amazon shoppers suggest the Amazon Basics Oscillating Ceramic Heater, and right now it's at its lowest price in the past 30 days. The space heater is super strong — it can emit up to 1,500 watts of power at its highest setting — and is complete with three modes: low, high, or fan only. You'll be able to adjust the output thanks to the thermostat, so everyone will find a heat setting they prefer.