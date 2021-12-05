The 'Powerhouse' Space Heater with Thousands of Perfect Ratings Is Just $25 at Amazon Today
Even if your home stays pretty warm throughout the winter, there are often pockets that never seem to heat up, no matter what you do. Wrapping yourself up in a cozy blanket is certainly one way to stay warm, or you could set up a space heater and really feel a palpable difference.
If you're looking for a recommendation, thousands of Amazon shoppers suggest the Amazon Basics Oscillating Ceramic Heater, and right now it's at its lowest price in the past 30 days. The space heater is super strong — it can emit up to 1,500 watts of power at its highest setting — and is complete with three modes: low, high, or fan only. You'll be able to adjust the output thanks to the thermostat, so everyone will find a heat setting they prefer.
The portable heater is equipped with several safety features. For instance, it automatically shuts off if it becomes too hot, or if it's accidentally tipped over. It's designed with a carry handle, so it can be easily transported between rooms, and it's small enough to prop underneath a desk to keep your toes warm.
Over 3,300 Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, with some noting that it "rapidly warms up a room," while others call it a "powerhouse." Another user said: "This little heater made a believer out of me."
"This little guy kicks butt!" one five-star reviewer shared. "We live in a drafty mobile home so it's hard to keep this place warm without central heating or a pellet/wood stove, which we don't have. We got it for a teenager and his tiny room but it was needed in the master bedroom. This guy can heat up a master bedroom, master bathroom, and walk-in closet exceptionally well."
"I am working from home in the loft above the garage," another user said. "It is very chilly and I am always cold, but with this little heater, my space heats up in 30 minutes and I am toasty for hours."
Head to Amazon and shop the Amazon Basics Oscillating Ceramic Heater while it's 35 percent off.
