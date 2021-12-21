This 6-Piece Bath Towel Set Amazon Shoppers Call a 'Great Steal' Is Under $20
When you step out of the bath or shower, it's simply delightful to curl up into a soft, cozy bath towel. And while it's true that super soft towels are often quite expensive, you don't need to spend a lot to wind up with a set that's just as gentle.
Consider the Amazon Basics 6-Piece Bath Towel Set, which has been slashed to under $20 at Amazon. The towel set includes two 54 by 30-inch bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Each is spun from a soft, durable, and absorbent cotton that's built to last a long time, all while providing plenty of comfort while using them. All towels are finished off with reinforced edges, preventing any fraying from happening.
They're plenty easy to clean too: Just stick them in the washing machine and tumble dry; since the towels are fade-resistant, you won't have to worry about them losing their color or heft overtime. Shoppers can choose from several solid colors, including white and gray, with prices starting at under $20.
Buy It! Amazon Basics 6-Piece Bath Towel Set, $19.36 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Over 6,800 Amazon shoppers have given the towel set a five-star rating, with many calling them a "great steal" for just $20. One reviewer even wrote, "After using them, we bought another set the next day."
"When I unboxed these towels, I thought too thin. But I was fooled," one five-star reviewer shared. "Despite the relative thinness, they do the job really well. I've used much thicker towels in the past, so the thinness of these towels right out of the package was kind of off-putting. I shouldn't have been worried. These towels worked great, plus they have the added advantage of drying quickly on the bar. Unlike a lot of towels that remain damp for quite awhile and develop odd odors, these dry out before anything like that can happen."
"I purchased these Amazon Basics 6-piece fade-resistant towel set in navy blue three years ago, and they still look as new as they did when I opened the package," another user explained. "Even towels that I purchased at high-end department stores have not held up as well as this set. I estimate they have been washed a total of 475 times and still have not frayed or thinned out as most towels do after being used consistently."
Head to Amazon and shop the Amazon Basics 6-Piece Bath Towel Set for under $20 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
