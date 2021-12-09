Shoppers Love This 'Small but Mighty' Portable Space Heater with Over 12,000 Perfect Ratings
Whether you sit directly beneath an AC vent at the office, work near a huge window at home, or could just use some extra warmth during the winter, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this compact space heater.
The Amazon Basics mini heater emits 500 watts of power to keep your personal space toasty. But unlike space heaters that require much more energy, it won't trip a circuit breaker, according to shoppers. Measuring at 5.87 inches long, 3.2 inches wide, and 6 inches high, the compact heater has a portable design. Customers have taken it to office cubicles, work areas in warehouses, and different rooms throughout their home.
To use it, all you have to do is plug it in and switch it on. Thanks to its ceramic coils, the heater heats up in just seconds. Plus, it has a sturdy base to help prevent it from tipping over — but if it does happen to fall over, it has a safety button on the bottom that automatically turns it off.
Buy It! Amazon Basics Personal Ceramic Heater, $20.31 (orig. $23.65); amazon.com
The small heater, which is available in four colors, has racked up more than 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers love that its compact size doesn't take up much room and is easy to carry — one even shares that they take it with them in their book bag. Others call out that the "small but mighty" heater keeps personal spaces warm, with one saying it's "great for under a desk," and others sharing that it works well on top of desks and in bedrooms and bathrooms.
Shoppers also appreciate the heater's safety feature. "It keeps my upper body nice and toasty while I work near a drafty window," one customer wrote, adding that it puts out "a lot of heat." They continue: I also like the very simplistic safety feature that turns the heater off if the button on the bottom is not in contact with a surface. And for the price: great buy!"
For an easy way to get more direct heat this winter, pick up the Amazon Basics Personal Ceramic Heater.
