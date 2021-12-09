Shoppers Love This 'Small but Mighty' Portable Space Heater with Over 12,000 Perfect Ratings

The small heater, which is available in four colors, has racked up more than 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers love that its compact size doesn't take up much room and is easy to carry — one even shares that they take it with them in their book bag. Others call out that the "small but mighty" heater keeps personal spaces warm, with one saying it's "great for under a desk," and others sharing that it works well on top of desks and in bedrooms and bathrooms.