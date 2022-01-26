Amazon Shoppers Swear by This $15 Bed Skirt to Hide Their Under-Bed Storage
If your home doesn't have many closets or a ton of shelving, one clever area you can use to maximize storage space is underneath your bed. But even if you organize your belongings in handy storage bags, placing anything below your bed can look cluttered. So if you want to keep under-bed storage out of sight, consider a classic bedding accessory that tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by.
Whether you're storing extra bedding, clothes, or shoes, you can use the Amazon Basics pleated bed skirt to conceal any items under your bed. It's also designed to hide a box spring or various types of bed foundations, too. A bed skirt is an incredibly functional piece — it's also called a dust ruffle because it helps prevent dust from accumulating under your bed, and this pick is no exception.
Along with being practical, the bed skirt can also help pull together the look of your bed, and by extension, your room. With inverted pleats and split corners, it'll add some dimension to your space. Plus, you can choose from 16 solid colors, including neutral tones and brighter shades. Ideal for most bed sizes, the bed skirt has a 16-inch drop and runs from sizes twin to king. The best part? Pricing, which depends on the size, starts at just $15.
Also worth noting is that the bed skirt is made of 100 percent microfiber polyester that's fade-resistant. It's also machine washable, making it a breeze to care for. Although some shoppers did note that it came with a few wrinkles out of the packaging, they had no problem ironing, steaming, or washing them out.
Currently the best-selling bed skirt on Amazon, it has more than 26,000 five-star ratings. Customers rave that it stays in place and does a "great job hiding" box springs and anything else below their bed. "I store loads of stuff under our bed, and this thoroughly functional, no-frills bed skirt covers that gap between the bed frame and the floor," one reviewer wrote. "And it protects my box spring from my cat's insistence that it's actually one of her scratching posts."
Shoppers are also pleased with its material. "This bed skirt is one of the best I have ever owned," another customer wrote, claiming that its "quality and durability [are] outstanding." And others call out that it washes well, noting that even rich colors don't fade.
Keep your under-bed storage hidden and complete your bedroom with the Amazon Basics pleated bed skirt.
- Amazon Shoppers Swear by This $15 Bed Skirt to Hide Their Under-Bed Storage
- Amazon's Secret Outlet Has Thousands of Space-Saving Furniture and Storage Deals, and They're Up to 46% Off
- These Are the Best Dog Treats on Amazon, According to a Veterinary Assistant
- Shoppers Say This $40 Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Over 3,700 Perfect Ratings Is 'Shockingly Effective'