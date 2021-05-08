You Can Get One of the Last-in-Stock Outdoor Sectionals on Amazon for Under $475 Right Now
Spending more time in the backyard gives a whole new meaning to living in the great outdoors. If you've recently discovered your love for your patio area and want to redecorate, you need to start shopping ASAP. Summer is right around the corner, and you can bet that means spending extra family time outside. It also means there's less stock available online. Thankfully, the Amazon Basics Wicker Sectional is one of the only sets ready to ship and arrive at your home in a matter of days. Best of all? It's also on sale for a limited time.
The Amazon Basics Wicker Sectional delivers hours-long comfort and magazine-worthy style that shoppers say is a "wonderful addition" to their patio area. It has a gorgeous wicker rattan exterior design crafted with polyethylene, making it durable and weather-resistant. And after a few hours of assembly, shoppers agree it is a "very sturdy piece" of furniture that'll last.
Buy It! Amazon Basics Wicker Sectional, $473.26 (orig. $527.34); amazon.com
The three-piece outdoor sectional allows you to customize your sofa with a reversible chaise that can be assembled on either the right or left side. The set also comes with an ottoman that goes perfectly with the wicker style, so no matter where you're sitting, you can still prop your feet up and relax.
Shoppers appreciate that the set comes with everything you need to create the perfect backyard setting, including plush seat and back cushions. Reviewers say the weather-resistant pillows are easy to wipe down and are "very comfortable" to sit on. Plus, the stylish outdoor couch comes in gray and brown options, both versatile enough to complement backyard furniture you already have. If you're looking to start fresh, a good place for inspiration is Amazon's Discover Rooms page that'll be your personal design decorator.
"I have it in my sunroom/patio and the size is perfect for a cozy space," writes one Amazon shopper. "I was able to put it together by myself without too much trouble. I love basically everything about it."
People even compare the wicker outdoor sectional to furniture that's typically $2,500 and say they "love the color [and] love the look."
If you're ready to get in on this deal, don't delay! The Amazon Basics Wicker Sectional is one of the only outdoor furniture sets on Amazon that's in stock at the moment. And getting it on sale? That's the cherry on top.
