Lifestyle Home This 'Quiet and Powerful' Tower Fan Helps Shoppers Stay Cool While They Sleep, and It's on Sale for Under $50 "I can control how cold my room temperature is and sleep like a baby" By Clara McMahon Published on May 5, 2023 11:00 AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Spring fever is all fun and games until the sweaty reality of summer heat starts to set in. Instead of blasting the air conditioning to frigid temperatures at all hours of the day, try using a tower fan to help circulate cool air throughout your living space. This Amazon Basics 3-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan boasts tons of handy features and promises breezy results. And the reviewer-revered fan is on sale for just $41 right now. The fan features three speed settings (low, medium, and high), as well as three different wind modes (normal, natural, and sleep). The normal mode is the fan's automatic setting and pairs itself to the selected speed, while users have to manually switch to natural or sleep mode on the fan's control panel or included remote. A light will appear on the control panel to indicate natural and sleep mode, which are both quieter and have softer airflow than its standard setting. Also located on the control panel and remote is the fan's timer, which can be set anywhere from one to eight hours before its automatic shut-off feature kicks in. The panel and remote also have an "oscillation" button, so you can circulate air to all corners of the room rather than having it blow on one spot. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Basics 3-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan, $41.39 (orig. $58.11); amazon.com A Shark Robot Vacuum That 'Doesn't Miss Anything' Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever at Amazon What's more, the fan's compact design is easy to store and won't take up too much space wherever you decide to use it. Plus, it's incredibly lightweight and features a grip area on its back for easy transportation. In fact, one reviewer said: "It's light enough for me to easily carry upstairs and downstairs." More than 1,700 Amazon shoppers have given the tower fan a perfect rating. One reviewer described the fan as "quiet and powerful," while another said it "works great to circulate cool air" throughout their office. A third user in Florida wrote that they were "losing sleep from being hot and feeling stifled" until they invested in the fan they called "a lifesaver." They finished off by saying: "I can control how cold my room temperature is and sleep like a baby." Beat the upcoming heat and grab the Amazon Basics 3-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan while it's on sale for under $50 right now.