Amazon Shoppers in Search of the 'Perfect Pillow' Have Landed on This Set — and It's 34% Off Right Now
Sleep supplies can often skyrocket in price, whether you're searching for a cozy comforter or simply need a new set of sheets. But you don't have to spend a large chunk of change to end up with bedding that's comfortable — and these on-sale pillows from Amazon are proof of that.
The Amazon Basics Down Alternative Bed Pillows are only $22 and just as good as pillows that are five times as expensive. The pillows are stuffed with a down-alternative filling that crafts a supportive and plush feeling. Each pillow is finished off with a 100 percent polyester microfiber cover, creating a surface that's both smooth and soft. Plus, the pillows are designed with piping along the edges for a tailored finish.
All kinds of sleepers can find comfort with these pillows, whether you sleep on your stomach, back, or side. Shoppers can choose from two sizes, standard and king, as well as two styles: medium, designed for side sleepers, and soft, which is ideal for stomach and back sleepers. And the pillows can be easily cleaned at home: Just toss them into the washing machine and tumble dry on low.
Buy It! Amazon Basics Down Alternative Bed Pillows, $21.62 (orig. $32.77); amazon.com
Over 16,000 Amazon shoppers have given these pillows a five-star rating, calling them "perfect" and "luxury pillows for a lovely price." One user shared, "I am replacing all of my family's pillows with these," while another said: "I've slept better since I got them."
A third reviewer, who hated buying pillows, finally was ecstatic when these came in the mail, explaining that they have a "great price," are "supportive," and "wash great." They also enthused that they're "as luxurious as hotel pillows." Plus, they also shared: "The Amazon Basics Down Alternative Bed Pillows are the most excited I've been about pillows in my adult life, and [I] immediately bought more."
Head to Amazon to get the Amazon Basics Down Alternative Bed Pillows while they're 34 percent off.
