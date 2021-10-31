Shoppers Say These Amazon Basics Sheets Are 'Just as Amazing' as $100 Sets
There really is nothing like climbing into your bed after a long day, knowing something magical is about to happen as soon as you lay your head down. And by magic, we mean that beautiful, elusive thing called sleep. But finding comfortable, quality sheets that help you instantly drift off into a deep slumber and don't break the bank can sometimes feel a bit impossible. And there's where Amazon comes in, as you'll find ″the perfect T-shirt sheets″ shoppers say really do feel like "everything you love about an old T-shirt," just in time for the colder weather.
The Amazon Basics Cotton Jersey Sheet Set is beloved by customers, with over 15,000 five-star ratings. Featuring 100 percent cotton material and coming in 11 colors, like red, blush, and classic white, the bed sheets set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, making it a cinch to create a cohesive look for your bed. The size range for each color runs from twin to king, so no matter your bed size, you can cozy up with these sheets.
Customers absolutely love that the sheets are super soft yet don't pill. Plus, they're a budget-friendly option, coming in at $40 for a queen-sized set. One reviewer said, "I only use jersey sheets so I know the difference in brands, but these are just as amazing as the ones I paid $100 for."
Despite the inexpensive price tag, the sheets get rave reviews for being "so comfy," "snuggly without being too hot," and feel like you're "being wrapped in a super soft stretchy oversized T-shirt." This is great news for both warm and cold sleepers alike since these bed sheets will keep you comfortable all year long, whether in summer or in winter.
And the coziness doesn't end with the sheet sets. Complete the look by snagging the Cotton Jersey Quilt and Shams Bed Set, available for under $60 for a full/queen size set, or even less depending on the color.
The quilt and two pillow shams come in the same amazing cotton jersey material and color options, so they'll pair perfectly with your cozy new sheets if you're looking for a cohesive look in your bedroom. Or go ahead and mix and match by choosing a contrasting shade to keep things interesting.
The quilt also boasts lightweight fabric for year-round use that lets you breathe, as the filling is a polyester-down alternative, so it's more allergy-friendly. And you can toss everything — from the sheets to the comforter and shams — right into the washing machine.
Sleep soundly and in style this fall by treating yourself to these snuggly-soft sheets and quilt sets. Anything to help you get that magical night of sleep, right?
