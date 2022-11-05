Refresh Your Cookware Essentials Before the Holidays with This 8-Piece Amazon Set, Currently on Sale for $35

“They are my favorite set of pots — and I've been cooking for decades”

Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Published on November 5, 2022 03:00 AM

Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware Set
Photo: Amazon

If looking ahead to holiday cooking — while eyeing up your lacking cookware selection — has you stressing, don't worry yet. We found the perfect solution to get your kitchen ready to whip up everything you need this season, without breaking the bank.

The Amazon Basics 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set gives you a good baseline to refresh your worn pans or stock an empty kitchen, and it's 47 percent off right now, making it a wildly low $35 for so many pieces. It comes with an 8-inch and 10-inch frying pan, two saucepans with lids, and a larger casserole pan with a lid, effectively equipping you to sear, saute, boil, and roast your way through the holidays and beyond.

Frying pans are great for everyday cooking tasks, like making eggs or grilled cheese, as well as caramelizing onions for that special Thanksgiving dish. You may find yourself turning to a saucepan to boil noodles on a normal night in, or to boil potatoes for mashed potatoes, or to make a homemade gravy.

Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware Set
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $34.87 (orig. $65.67); amazon.com

Each piece has an aluminum body and non-stick coating, and everything is totally BPA-free. The handles are designed to stay cool and touchable even while you're cooking, and vented lids allow for steam to escape as needed.

Though they aren't dishwasher friendly, reviewers do attest that, because of their non-stick nature, they're still "very easy to wash."

This wasn't all reviewers had to say about the best-seller either: The cookware set has over 33,500 five-star ratings, and many people have chimed in to share their positive experiences using pieces in their kitchens. One reviewer raved, "They are my favorite set of pots — and I've been cooking for decades."

Another reviewer shared, "I bought it for my son since he is moving to his first home and he was very happy with the quality and assortment." Meanwhile, a third person chimed in, calling them a "must-have for a new apartment."

Whether you're looking for a great gift for a college student or the young person in your life living alone for the first time, or you just need to update your pots and pans without spending a fortune, this is an ideal set, great for tackling any basic cooking needs.

Now's the time to snag this Amazon Basics 8-Piece Cookware Set while it's 47 percent off.

