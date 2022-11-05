Lifestyle Home Refresh Your Cookware Essentials Before the Holidays with This 8-Piece Amazon Set, Currently on Sale for $35 “They are my favorite set of pots — and I've been cooking for decades” By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 5, 2022 03:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If looking ahead to holiday cooking — while eyeing up your lacking cookware selection — has you stressing, don't worry yet. We found the perfect solution to get your kitchen ready to whip up everything you need this season, without breaking the bank. The Amazon Basics 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set gives you a good baseline to refresh your worn pans or stock an empty kitchen, and it's 47 percent off right now, making it a wildly low $35 for so many pieces. It comes with an 8-inch and 10-inch frying pan, two saucepans with lids, and a larger casserole pan with a lid, effectively equipping you to sear, saute, boil, and roast your way through the holidays and beyond. Frying pans are great for everyday cooking tasks, like making eggs or grilled cheese, as well as caramelizing onions for that special Thanksgiving dish. You may find yourself turning to a saucepan to boil noodles on a normal night in, or to boil potatoes for mashed potatoes, or to make a homemade gravy. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Basics 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $34.87 (orig. $65.67); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Each piece has an aluminum body and non-stick coating, and everything is totally BPA-free. The handles are designed to stay cool and touchable even while you're cooking, and vented lids allow for steam to escape as needed. Though they aren't dishwasher friendly, reviewers do attest that, because of their non-stick nature, they're still "very easy to wash." This wasn't all reviewers had to say about the best-seller either: The cookware set has over 33,500 five-star ratings, and many people have chimed in to share their positive experiences using pieces in their kitchens. One reviewer raved, "They are my favorite set of pots — and I've been cooking for decades." Another reviewer shared, "I bought it for my son since he is moving to his first home and he was very happy with the quality and assortment." Meanwhile, a third person chimed in, calling them a "must-have for a new apartment." Whether you're looking for a great gift for a college student or the young person in your life living alone for the first time, or you just need to update your pots and pans without spending a fortune, this is an ideal set, great for tackling any basic cooking needs. Now's the time to snag this Amazon Basics 8-Piece Cookware Set while it's 47 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These Fun and Educational Crates Were Some of My Kids' Favorite Gifts — and They're 40% Off Right Now Gayle King Turned Oprah Onto This Size-Inclusive Brand, and Its Leggings Are Now One of Her Favorite Things Kate Middleton Went Monochrome with a Turtleneck Dress in the Subtle Color We're Seeing Everywhere Right Now