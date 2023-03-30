Lifestyle Home These 'Soft and Fluffy' Bath Towels with 59,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are $3 Apiece at Amazon Right Now Shoppers say they’re “excellent at absorbing” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington If your bath towels are starting to wear thin, here's your chance to replace them with ones backed by tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers. Right now, the mega-popular Amazon Basics Bath Towel Set is on sale at Amazon. Soft and absorbent, the towels are spun from soft cotton. The six-piece set comes with everything you need to dry off quickly, including two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. With the deal, you can get the towels for just $3 apiece. The towels feature a classic pique border and come in 20 fade-resistant colors, including warm neutrals and deep hues. Pricing depends on the color you opt for and while only the navy blue set is currently on sale for $17, other colors that are currently in stock are as little as $24 — an affordable price for a six-piece set. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Basics 6-Piece Towel Set, $16.52 (orig. $18.88); amazon.com Shoppers with Arthritis Say This Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Is 'Easy to Maneuver' — and It's on Sale Also worth noting? The durable towels are easy to maintain as they're machine washable and dryer safe. For the best results, the brand recommends washing them with warm water with similar colors (avoid bleach) and drying them on a low heat setting. A major hit with Amazon shoppers, the towels have racked up more than 59,000 five-star ratings. Customers rave that they're "soft and fluffy," with one saying the towels are "excellent at absorbing and drying up your skin." Another shopper shared, "I was amazed [by] the quality… it doesn't feel cheaply made or cheaply stitched together." They also added, "It seriously looks and feels like one of those insanely expensive hotel collection towels from Macy's." Other reviewers call out that the towels "launder beautifully," with one shopper writing, "They wash up well and keep their color, and don't show any discoloration over time." There's no word on when this deal will end, but it's not going to stick around forever. So upgrade your bathroom, and head to Amazon to pick up the Amazon Basics Towel Set! Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These Are the Only Pillows I Recommend to Friends and Family — and You Can Score Them for Just $25 Apiece at Amazon Jennifer Lawrence Took a Stroll with Her Husband in the Staple Jacket Style That's Ideal for Spring These Stackable Bottle Storage Racks That Help 'Cluttered Cabinets' Are on Sale for as Little as $20 at Amazon