Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
If you're on the hunt to add more sustainable items to your life, you don't need to look much further than Amazon. The retailer recently launched an eco-friendly line of everyday essentials called Amazon Aware which is filled with a slew of beauty, home, and fashion products. With every purchase, you can rest easy knowing you're buying something that's part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program.
And right now, many home essentials are on sale thanks to an Amazon coupon, including tons of bedding and bath items. Prices found in the Amazon Aware line are already incredibly accessible (as low as $16 and no higher than $59), and with this sale you can save even more.
Continue scrolling to check out our picks from the sale, or head straight to Amazon to shop directly from there.
- Amazon Aware Organic Cotton Sheet Set, $54 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Amazon Aware Organic Cotton Duvet Cover Set, $58.50 with coupon (orig. $64.99)
- Amazon Aware Organic Cotton Bath Towels, $49.50 with coupon (orig. $54.99)
- Amazon Aware Organic Cotton Ribbed Washcloths, $15.30 with coupon (orig. $16.99)
- Amazon Aware Organic Cotton Ribbed Hand Towels, $19.80 with coupon (orig. $21.99)
If it's bedding you're after, consider snagging this 100 percent organic cotton sheet set, which has been marked down to just $54. The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases, and they're available in several sizes and colors, including taupe, blush, and gray. Plus, don't overlook the duvet cover set, which also arrives with two matching shams. The wonderfully glossy duvet is finished off with a sateen weave that gets softer and softer over time.
On the bath side, Amazon has marked down several towels. Snag a set of four hand towels for $20 (that's just $5 per towel!) as well as six ribbed washcloths for just $15. And don't miss out on the large cotton bath towels (on sale for $50); the uber-soft towels are super thick, so they'll actually absorb water off of you after your shower. Shoppers can choose from a handful of colors as well, including navy and gray.
Keep reading to check out the rest of the Amazon Aware deals happening right now, or jump on over to Amazon to scroll through the rest of the sustainable collection.
Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
