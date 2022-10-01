Cover Up Your Bare Floors with 'Gorgeous and Durable' Area Rugs That Are Up to 71% Off at Amazon

These stylish rugs start at just $60

By
Casey Clark
Casey Clark
Casey Clark

Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 1, 2022 01:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Area Rug Sale Roundup
Photo: Amazon

Whether you've recently moved to a new place or feel like your home can use a light refresh, there is one item that can instantly transform a room: an area rug.

Even if you already have a fun decorative lamp and go-to throw blanket, you still might want to add some flare to the space with an eye-catching pattern or vibrant area rug. And if you're in the market for this household staple, then you're in luck because Amazon is having a major sale on stylish area rugs — and the savings are huge.

Right now, shoppers can save up to 71 percent on area rugs to decorate a bedroom, living room, dining room, office, or playroom. No matter the size, Amazon has area rugs that can suit the tiniest or largest room in your house. To help you find your ideal rug, we've rounded up 10 area rugs you'll want to add to your cart, with prices starting at $60.

10 Area Rugs on Sale at Amazon

If you can't get enough of a timeless look, you'll want to opt for the Loiloi II Loren Collection Traditional Area Rug, which is currently going for $490 less right now. Made from 100 percent polyester, this option offers the look of a vintage hand-knotted rug at a fraction of the price. Plus, it's stain resistant so you won't have to worry about spills if your kiddo drops his bottle or the dog steps on the carpet. And with more than 2,800 five-star ratings, it's safe to say that shoppers can't get enough of this area rug. One five-star reviewer said, "The pattern looked like the picture. It really brought a warm earthy feel to my living room. Glad I bought this."

Looking for a boho-style rug? Then you might want to consider the Jonathan Y Moroccan Hype Diamond Area Rug, which has more than 6,000 perfect ratings. Available in seven colors from gray to pink, this rectangular area rug is ideal for those high-traffic areas like a living room or dining room. For easy maintenance, its synthetic fibers are waterproof and stain resistant making the rug simple to upkeep, too. Shoppers have noted that they love how this area rug comes in "beautiful bright colors" and is "great for the price."

Another great option is the Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Turquoise Area Rug that's on sale for 71 percent off, bringing its price from $520 to $154. Not only is it stain-resistant, but the rug is available in 10 colors and has more than 7,000 perfect ratings. Reviewers have praised the area rug for being "gorgeous and durable" and "easy to vacuum."

No matter which area rug(s) from this list stands out to you, you're bound to end up with a chic and stylish carpet that you'll never want to get rid of.

Area Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Loiloi II Loren Collection Traditional Area Rug, $199 (orig. $689); amazon.com

Area Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Nuloom Wynn Braided Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $219.99 (orig. $294); amazon.com

Area Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Jonathan Y Moroccan Hype Diamond Area Rug, $94.33 (orig. $163); amazon.com

Area Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Glory Rugs Modern Area Rug, $127.50 (orig. $150); amazon.com

Area Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Luxe Weavers Euston Modern Area Rug with Abstract Pattern, $103.92 (orig. $116.21); amazon.com

Area Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Turquoise Area Rug, $154 (orig. $519.69); amazon.com

Area Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Luxe Weavers Art Deco Area Rug with Marble Swirl, $150.26 (orig. $180); amazon.com

Area Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Home Dynamix Andorra Transitional Damask Area Rug, $53.55 with coupon (orig. $104.99); amazon.com

Area Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Nuloom Neva Plush Shag Area Rug, $59.45 (orig. $81.57); amazon.com

Area Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Jonathan Y Moroccan Beni Souk Area Rug,$119.05 (orig. $169); amazon.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Amazon Memorial Day rug sale
Amazon Is Having a Huge Rug Sale for Memorial Day, and Prices Start at $7
Amazon Spring Rugs tout
Amazon Is Having a Huge Spring Sale on Rugs This Weekend — and Prices Start at $13
rug
Amazon Is Having a Major Rug Sale Ahead of Black Friday — and Prices Start at $14
amazon rug sale
Amazon Quietly Put Hundreds of Rugs on Sale for Up to 77% Off
Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Lattice Moroccan Geometric Modern Area Rug
The 11 Most Stylish Area Rugs You Can Buy on Amazon for Every Budget
Amazon Area Rugs
Amazon Dropped the Prices on Hundreds of Rugs Ahead of Labor Day, and They're Going for as Little as $11
Amazon area rugs
Amazon Launched a Massive Rug Sale — and Deals Start at $14
Amazon college essentials
Amazon Launched a Huge Back-to-School Sale on College Essentials — Up to 67% Off
Amazon Rugs 2021
Amazon Quietly Launched a Huge Rug Sale, and Prices Start at $11
rug
Amazon Put Hundreds of Rugs on Sale for Cyber Monday — Starting at Just $9
area rug
Amazon Is Having a Major Holiday Sale on Rugs — Up to 80% Off
amazon rug sale
Amazon Just Kicked Off an Early Presidents Day Sale on Rugs — Up to 81% Off
Fall Candle Roundup Tout
Make Your Home Smell Like Fall with These Cozy-Scented Candles from Amazon — Starting at $17
Accent Dining Chair
10 Most Comfortable Dining Chairs on Amazon, According to Shoppers
Brooklinen's new home fragrance line
Launches We Love! Brooklinen's Candle Collection, Plus More New Home Products
McCulloch MC1275 Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner Tout
This Popular Steam Cleaner That 'Blasts Through Years of Grime' Is a Must-See Amazon Deal