Cover Up Your Bare Floors with 'Gorgeous and Durable' Area Rugs That Are Up to 71% Off at Amazon

Whether you've recently moved to a new place or feel like your home can use a light refresh, there is one item that can instantly transform a room: an area rug.

Even if you already have a fun decorative lamp and go-to throw blanket, you still might want to add some flare to the space with an eye-catching pattern or vibrant area rug. And if you're in the market for this household staple, then you're in luck because Amazon is having a major sale on stylish area rugs — and the savings are huge.

Right now, shoppers can save up to 71 percent on area rugs to decorate a bedroom, living room, dining room, office, or playroom. No matter the size, Amazon has area rugs that can suit the tiniest or largest room in your house. To help you find your ideal rug, we've rounded up 10 area rugs you'll want to add to your cart, with prices starting at $60.

10 Area Rugs on Sale at Amazon

If you can't get enough of a timeless look, you'll want to opt for the Loiloi II Loren Collection Traditional Area Rug, which is currently going for $490 less right now. Made from 100 percent polyester, this option offers the look of a vintage hand-knotted rug at a fraction of the price. Plus, it's stain resistant so you won't have to worry about spills if your kiddo drops his bottle or the dog steps on the carpet. And with more than 2,800 five-star ratings, it's safe to say that shoppers can't get enough of this area rug. One five-star reviewer said, "The pattern looked like the picture. It really brought a warm earthy feel to my living room. Glad I bought this."

Looking for a boho-style rug? Then you might want to consider the Jonathan Y Moroccan Hype Diamond Area Rug, which has more than 6,000 perfect ratings. Available in seven colors from gray to pink, this rectangular area rug is ideal for those high-traffic areas like a living room or dining room. For easy maintenance, its synthetic fibers are waterproof and stain resistant making the rug simple to upkeep, too. Shoppers have noted that they love how this area rug comes in "beautiful bright colors" and is "great for the price."

Another great option is the Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Turquoise Area Rug that's on sale for 71 percent off, bringing its price from $520 to $154. Not only is it stain-resistant, but the rug is available in 10 colors and has more than 7,000 perfect ratings. Reviewers have praised the area rug for being "gorgeous and durable" and "easy to vacuum."

No matter which area rug(s) from this list stands out to you, you're bound to end up with a chic and stylish carpet that you'll never want to get rid of.

