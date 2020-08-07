Amanda Kloots Shares 'Sneak Peek' of New House Featuring Sweet Tribute to Late Husband Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots is giving fans a "sneak peek" of the home she bought with her late husband, Nick Cordero.

On Friday, Kloots, 38, posted several photos of the house on her Instagram and shared with followers that she has started moving some of the family's belongings into the property.

Among the furnishings include a dining table built in honor of Cordero — who died last month from coronavirus complications at the age of 41 — with the title of his hit song "Live Your Life" engraved onto its surface.

"A sneak peak of our new house!" Kloots wrote alongside the pictures. "Yesterday big furniture pieces arrived and it was so exciting to see things come to life. I had truly been terrified about this move, but walking in yesterday was a huge sigh of relief."

"It is starting to feel like a home! I know Nick is with us too and is as blown away by the transformation as I am," she added.

The fitness instructor also posted a close-up of the inscription on the dining room table on her Instagram Stories, writing, "I'll sit here all the time."

Cordero and Kloots, who shared 13-month-old son Elvis Eduardo, were in the middle of finalizing their cross-country move from New York City to Los Angeles when the Broadway star fell ill with the novel coronavirus. Their furniture was moved into a storage unit "because Nick went into the ICU and I couldn’t accept the delivery," Kloots previously said in an Instagram post.

In April, Cordero's friend Zach Braff revealed that Kloots and her son had been staying at his guest house amid the actor's hospitalization.

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

Kloots opened up about moving into her new home without Cordero in late July, writing on her Instagram, "I’m not expecting this to be easy, in fact I think it will be very hard, but I’m going into it knowing I need to be strong."

"I have to find my new normal, at least whatever that is for Elvis and I right now," she explained. "I know Nick will be with us. He wanted to live in this house more than anything so I’ll put lots of family photos up and make sure his presence is with us."