"He knew we needed a home and I’m so grateful, especially now, for his foresight," Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram

Amanda Kloots Moves Into New House She Bought with Nick Cordero 1 Month After His Death

Amanda Kloots is settling into the house that late husband Nick Cordero bought for their family before his death.

On Wednesday, the fitness instructor, 38, shared a photo of Cordero — who died last month from coronavirus complications at the age of 41 — on the day he received the keys to their Los Angeles home as a way to mark the family's big move into the residence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the shot, the Broadway star sits on the floor of their new abode with Kloots as he holds their son Elvis Eduardo, now 16 months, in his arms.

"This is us, the day we got our keys to our first home before we started renovations. I remember taking this picture, documenting the 'before' so we could show the progress each month," Kloots wrote in the caption. "Nick bought us this house. He found the listing, insisted on going to the open house and did all the work to get the mortgage. He knew we needed a home and I’m so grateful, especially now, for his foresight."

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots with son Elvis Eduardo Amanda kloots/instagram

"We move into our new home today and I thought I’d be terrified but it’s oddly been comforting," she continued. "Isn’t that funny how the things you get yourself so worried about emotionally sometimes aren’t that bad in the end? I think this is because I know this was Nicks dream and today Elvis and I are bringing that dream to life."

The mother of one ended her note with a quote from Broadway director Susan Stroman, which reads: “'Do it full out with great conviction!'”

Kloots has been slowly moving the family's belongings into the home since late July. Last week, she posted several photos of the house on her Instagram, including a new dining table built in honor of Cordero with the title of his hit song "Live Your Life" engraved on its surface.

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo Noam Galai/Getty

"I had truly been terrified about this move, but walking in yesterday was a huge sigh of relief," she wrote on Friday. "It is starting to feel like a home! I know Nick is with us too and is as blown away by the transformation as I am."

The family were in the middle of finalizing a cross-country move from New York City to the West Coast when Cordero fell ill with the novel coronavirus. According to Kloots, their belongings were moved into a storage unit until renovations at the new house were completed.

In April, Cordero's friend Zach Braff revealed that Kloots and her son had been staying at his guest house amid the actor's hospitalization.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Tells PEOPLE: 'Words Can't Describe How Much I Will Miss Him'

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.