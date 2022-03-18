The actress-turned-fashion student is set to appear in court Tuesday for a hearing about the potential termination of her conservatorship

Amanda Bynes Plans to Move into an L.A. Rental with Fiancé Paul Michael: Lawyer

Amanda Bynes is making moves ahead of the potential termination of her conservatorship.

After filing to end her conservatorship late last month, the actress-turned fashion student is now planning to move in with her fiancé Paul Michael, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

"Amanda has located a rental in the Los Angeles area, which she intends to share with Paul," says her lawyer David Esquibias in a statement.

Bynes announced her engagement to Michael, a man she met at her former sober living home in late 2019, on Valentine's Day 2020.

Over the last several years, Bynes — who says she is currently working on a fragrance line — has largely stayed out of the spotlight as she finishes her degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. (She previously earned her associate's degree in 2019.)

Earlier this month, she returned to Instagram to thank her fans for their support amid news of her upcoming court hearing, which will address the potential end of her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship.

Amanda Bynes Sports New Chic Look As She Steps Out For Grocery Run with Fiancé Paul Michael. Paul Michael and Amanda Bynes | Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

"What's up Instagram. Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all for your love and support. Peace out," Bynes said in a now-deleted Instagram video.

The former actress's mother Lynn was granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter back in August 2013 following Bynes's erratic behavior, including allegedly setting fire to a driveway. Lynn then gained full conservatorship of the star in October 2014.