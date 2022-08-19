Deal Alert! The Best-Selling Floating Shelves on Amazon Are 47% Off Right Now

If you're looking for an easy way to maximize storage space in any room of your home, you can't go wrong with floating shelves backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers.

Right now, the Amada HomeFurnishing Rustic Floating Shelves are the best-selling floating shelves at Amazon. A popular design solution on the site, the shelves have racked up more than 11,300 five-star ratings. And now's a great time to add them to your cart since they're currently up to 47 percent off.

Featuring a rustic design, the shelves are made of Paulownia wood. And they have industrial triangular metal brackets that you can place above or below the boards. The set comes with three shelves of different sizes (small, medium, and large) that can each hold up to 40 pounds.

The shelves can be installed on wood, drywall, and concrete walls — meaning they can be placed in all kinds of rooms, from the bedroom to the bathroom. You can use them to decorate a bare living room wall with books, framed pictures, and small plants. Don't have much counter or cabinet space in your kitchen? Place light and compact dinnerware, baking ingredients, or canned food on the open shelves for easy access.

The set of shelves are currently available in six neutral colors. Pricing varies by color, and several are on sale. We're eyeing the gray set for just $16, which comes out to a little more than $5 for each shelf.

Hundreds of customers have left enthusiastic reviews alongside their five-star ratings. They appreciate that the "extremely sturdy" shelves are "easy to install." Others rave that they "look beautiful" on their walls.

Some shoppers even invested in multiple sets, with one saying that they "bought one set for my bathroom and have since bought two more sets."

There's no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to score major savings on the Amada HomeFurnishing Rustic Floating Shelves before the savings disappear.

