This Neck Fan Keeps Shoppers 'Super Cool' During Heat Waves — and You Can Grab It on Sale Now

With intense heat waves continuing to sweep most of the country this summer, there are few of us not in search of new solutions for keeping cool, whether that's at home, work, or out and about. Sitting inside by the AC is one thing, but when you have to head outside to tend the garden, attend an event, or tackle some errands, the heat can get stifling.
Thankfully, there's an option that's portable enough to follow you anywhere and keep you cool through any activity on your agenda. Amacool's Bladeless Portable Neck Fan is a heat wave lifesaver, and it's also 28 percent off on Amazon right now,.
Unlike a handheld portable fan, neck fans keep your hands free to drive, shop, pull weeds, or clean the house — all while providing that continuous blast of air that keeps you "cool all day," according to reviewers. And at just over half a pound, it's lightweight enough to stay comfortable on your neck throughout the day.
It's bladeless (so your hair won't get caught!), and instead relying on a small but powerful motor, the fan utilizes 60 air outlets to pull hot air off of your neck and push cooled air back onto your face and chest. The battery power is impressive too, lasting up to 9 hours depending on the settings you're using (there are three speed options to choose from). The result is instant relief, even on the hottest days. It may not be a cold full-body shower, but it makes a major difference in keeping you comfortable.
Off on a long beach day? A warm-weather hike? Have a job that keeps you outside all day? Or a garden needing upkeep, even during the heatwave? Here's the thing to keep you "super cool" through it all.
More than 2,000 five-star ratings back the neck fan up, which reviewers say "blows away the competition." One reviewer who tried other similar products said: "I could really feel the difference in the power of airflow!"
Reviewers also write that this "game changer" fan makes any hot-weather activity easier. "My husband is a general contractor and often [works] in very hot homes all summer long," one shopper attested. "He took the neck fan to work this week and loved it. The batteries lasted all day and it never got in his way."
Another called it the "best bladeless fan ever" and urged, "If you get warm or too hot in summer please do yourself a favor and treat yourself to this fan."
