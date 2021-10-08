“Not only did they give us our house back in wonderful shape, they fixed things that I had damaged,” Alyson Hannigan shared

Alyson Hannigan Reveals She Let This Is Us Cast Film Their Final Season in Her Famous L.A. Home

Alyson Hannigan wasn't aware her California home was a popular filming location until after she moved in — but she decided to embrace it for one special occasion.

The How I Met Your Mother alum revealed during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Michelle Collins Show on Thursday that she let the This Is Us cast film their sixth and final season at her family home after rejecting countless other inquiries about using the property as a set.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The people we bought our house from, I don't know if they ever lived here. I think they just rented it out for film shoots. I think my house's resume is longer than mine," she joked.

Hannigan shares the home with her husband and fellow actor Alexis Denisof and their daughters Satyana Marie, 12, and Keeva Jane, 9.

Alyson Hannigan Credit: Alyson Hannigan/ instagram

"When we moved in we were like, 'We will never do that, we know what productions do to locations' and all that. I mean, I would say at least twice a month, get requests because the house is just known," she said of the property she bought in 2018.

This Is Us broke the pattern for an unexpected reason: Hannigan discovered the director was her neighbor! So they made an exception to lend their house to production "for that show cause it's so good," adding the crew was "very respectful."

"We got a staycation on them," she shared.

this is us Credit: Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal

The family also got a mini restoration courtesy of the ABC drama.

"Not only did they give us our house back in wonderful shape, they fixed things that I had damaged," the actress revealed, adding that they touched up paint, offered to clean up where one of her daughters left a handprint on the wall, and more.

The Outrageous Pumpkins host continued, "They fixed damage that I had done. We've got a lot of wood or whatever [and] you can't tape anything to it or it takes some of the stain off and I didn't know that on my first Halloween and I taped to this beautiful door. I forever see like little tape marks. No, they fixed that too! I was like 'You guys!'"

Alyson Hannigan Credit: Alyson Hannigan/ instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Photos obtained by DailyMail in late September show Hannigan moving boxes out of her home to allow the This Is Us cast to film.