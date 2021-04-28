There’s a Tiny Home Shortage on Amazon — but This DIY Garden House Is Still in Stock

The Allwood Solvalla Garden House Kit made waves on the internet for how quickly and easily it could be put together. The product listing states it would take two adults just one to two days to get it set up. The 172-square-foot house has two connected spaces (86-square-feet each). One is a window-lined indoor space, the other is an open, covered patio area. The house is great for backyard lounging, and the brand says that shoppers who have purchased it have gotten creative and turned it into a wine tasting room, yoga studio, outdoor kitchen, painter's studio, cafe, and even an ice cream shop.