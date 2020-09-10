This Amazon Tiny House Kit Doubles as the Most Charming Home Office

Amazon’s viral tiny house is officially back in stock after selling out earlier this year, but that’s not all. There are currently a dozen more available, including this tiny beauty dubbed the “Claudia.”
The brand behind Amazon’s wildly popular tiny house that doubles as a backyard guest house also sells this 209-square-foot Claudia cabin kit. Allwood’s quaint little cottage comes with a series of charming details, like double French doors, eight large French windows, and rustic Nordic spruce wood throughout, making it one of the retailer’s most attractive tiny house kits yet.
Buy It! Allwood Claudia Tiny House and Cabin Kit, $9,650; amazon.com
The cozy cabin can be used as a backyard home office, art studio, guest house, pool house, greenhouse, storage shed, or whatever you can dream up. With eight large windows and double doors, there’s plenty of natural light and room inside for all kinds of activities. Plus, you can add on a $259 alcove (it's also available on Amazon) if you want some extra space for a built-in bathroom, closet, or pantry.
Each DIY kit comes with everything you need to get started (including nails, handles, a door lock, etc.) and can be fully assembled by two adults in as little as one day, according to the brand. And while it’s not essential, you may want to outfit the structure with plumbing, electrical, and insulation. And FYI, the brand’s five-year warranty only applies if you paint or stain the tiny cabin.
So far, reviewers are impressed with the versatile tiny house. “I built this in two days with a buddy and am very happy with it,” one owner wrote on Allwood’s website. “Everything went together just like it was supposed to. We use it as extra quarters when the family comes to visit and a hobby space. [I] highly recommend it and the folks who run the company were great to deal with.”
Given how much time you’ll be spending from home for the foreseeable future, this extra space may be just the addition your family needs. And if you order it now, you can have this beauty delivered and set up in time to enjoy it this autumn thanks to the complimentary fast shipping for all shoppers (not just Prime members).
