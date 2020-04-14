This Affordable Mattress-in-a-Box Is Even Cheaper Right Now — but Not for Much Longer

Image zoom Allswell

With social distancing keeping us cooped up inside, now’s a great time to think about upgrading outdated home items you use all the time — like your mattress. Many stores have temporarily closed their doors due to the novel coronavirus, but lucky for us, it’s easier than ever (and more affordable) to shop for mattresses online thanks to direct-to-consumer companies like Allswell.

The company is known for its comfortable and supportive hybrid mattresses that come at budget-friendly prices, and right now, they’re even more affordable. For a limited time, Allswell is offering 15 percent off all three of its mattress models: The Allswell, The Luxe, and The Supreme.

At the core of each Allswell mattress is the company’s foam-coil technology and signature quilted lining that combine to deliver a medium-firm feel. And what’s great about these mattresses is they’re compatible with a wide variety of sleeping set-ups; they can be laid on everything from box springs to flat platforms to adjustable frames. You can also rest easy knowing that the company offers a 100-night risk-free trial and a 10-year warranty.

You can get one of these raved-about mattresses delivered to your door for 15 percent off when you enter the code MATTRESS15 at checkout — but only if you order by tomorrow, April 15. Read on to learn more about the three Allswell mattresses you can score on sale!

The Allswell Mattress

This innovative mattress-in-a-box has an overall 4.5-star rating from over 1,100 customers who say they’ve “never slept better.” It’s designed with a base of individually wrapped coils for support and topped with a layer of plush memory foam that’s wrapped in Allswell’s signature quilting to give it the perfect medium-firm feel. The memory foam is infused with a charcoal and copper gel that absorbs and transfers heat away from the body to keep you cool throughout the night. With the promo code, you can snag Allswell’s best-selling mattress for as little as $225 for a twin to $395 for a California king.

Buy It! The Allswell Mattress, $225.25–$395.25 with code MATTRESS15 (orig. $265–$465); allswell.com

The Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress

The company’s Luxe mattress has all the bells and whistles of the one above, but comes with an one-inch layer of high-density foam that provides a little extra support and a two-inch layer of copper-infused memory foam that actively relieves sore and achy muscles and joints. Its top layer combines a cooling SwirlFoam with the brand’s signature quilted top for added comfort. These features bring the price point up for this mattress — but you won’t pay more than $550 for a queen when using the promo code.

Buy It! The Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress, $335.75–$718.25 with code MATTRESS15 (orig. $395–$845); allswell.com

The Supreme Mattress

As the name suggests, this is Allswell’s most extravagant mattress, and it takes “luxe to the next level,” according to the brand — but at the best possible price. It offers the best of both worlds with its plush Euro-top for extra comfort and the company’s foam-coil technology at its base for support. It’s different from Allswell’s other mattresses because it features two layers of high-performance memory foam in the middle: One is two inches of Energex foam for pressure relief, and the other is a cooling graphite and copper gel layer that transfers heat away from the body.

While it’s not as highly reviewed as the original Allswell mattress, it has received an overall 4.6 out of 5 stars from customers. With the discount, you can get a queen-size mattress for $788 and a king-size mattress for just a little over $1,000.

Buy It! The Supreme Mattress, $616.25–$1,058.25 with code MATTRESS15 (orig. $725–$1,245); allswell.com

