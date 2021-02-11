AllModern’s Presidents Day Sale Is Here Early with Furniture and Home Deals Up to 85% Off

One of the most difficult things about contending with winter is that at a certain point — specifically, around the mid-February mark — everything starts to feel the same. Routines are the same, the weather is the same, outfits are the same, and in a time when we're supposed to be social distancing, our environments pretty much stay the same, too. Luckily, there is one creative way to rid yourself of a season of sameness and spice life up a bit (at least when it comes to your living space).
Enter: AllModern's Presidents Day sale, the one-stop destination for a total living room, bedroom, dining room, or kitchen overhaul. AllModern is offering huge savings sitewide (we found deals up to 85% off) with an extra 15 percent off and free shipping when you use the promo code EXTRA15 at checkout, from now until February 17 at 3 p.m. ET.
To put it simply: You can fight back against the winter doldrums and the oppressive gaze of that sofa you've always hated without spending a ton of money. If that's not a cold weather pick-me-up, what is?
If you need a little guidance on what to shop, we've taken the liberty of curating a list of AllModern's best home and furniture deals, which you can find below. Some of the items in the sale are so affordable, it's kind of hard to believe, like an area rug that's marked all the way down from $348 to $52.70 and a sofa that's marked down from $2,550 to $1,164.50 — just don't forget to use the code EXTRA15. Other pieces on this list were included because of the absolute certainty that they'll make you smile: The winter sads work hard, but a blue velvet couch works harder.
From dining tables to lounge chairs to unconventional kitchen stools, and all the way to outdoor furniture, AllModern has deals you won't want to miss this Presidents Day weekend. Check out the rest of our picks below, or head to the AllModern Presidents Day sale page and start browsing. After all, why not break from routine and treat yourself? Spring can't come soon enough, and when it does, your space will be ready.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.