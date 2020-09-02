Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Best-Selling Area Rug with Thousands of Perfect Reviews Is 78% Off at AllModern Right Now

There has never been a better time to update your space than right now. Thanks to AllModern’s Labor Day Sale, redecorating your home for way less can be done with just the click of your mouse. There are thousands of stylish items on sale, including furniture, lighting, home office essentials, decor, and more, but out of all of the amazing deals happening, there’s one in particular that has caught our eye.

When we discovered that the Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug was on sale for a whopping 78 percent off, we couldn’t help but jump at the chance to snag it for such an incredible price. As one of the retailer’s best-selling area rugs, scoring this piece for over $270 off its original price is a deal we can’t pass up — and you shouldn’t either.

With over 2,500 five-star customer ratings, it’s no wonder this gorgeous area rug is an AllModern best-seller and, according to the brand, an all-time favorite. Made in Belgium and constructed from a super-soft viscose material, this vintage-style rug is the perfect way to add interest, comfort, and warmth to any room. Plus, its plush viscose material is stain resistant, so cleaning up spills is an absolute breeze.

Whether you’re looking to add a soft pop of color to your dining room or spruce up your home office, the Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug is sure to complement any space. Scroll down to score it on sale starting at just $75 (larger sizes cost more money) before the AllModern Labor Day Sale ends.

