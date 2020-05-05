AllModern Has a Secret Section with Thousands of Underpriced Home Finds — Here Are 35 Things Worth Buying

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

AllModern is known for being a one-stop-shop for all things home decor. Not only does it sell everything from furniture to oversized rugs to smaller decor pieces, but its prices are often hard to beat.

With thousands of items available at AllModern’s website, sorting through them all would take a serious amount of time and energy. Luckily, the retailer has a little-known Outlet section that is full of killer deals. This curated section features products from the site that are overstocked and underpriced, allowing you to find the most stylish home goods for a fraction of their original price.

While the under-the-radar section is updated regularly with new pieces, we rounded up our favorite 35 finds that are there today. Right now, you can shop this upholstered platform bed for 61 percent off, this modern chandelier for only $139, and this super soft set of sheets for less than $70.

Whether you’re looking for a comfortable set of dining room chairs, a new living room rug, or even an outdoor fountain, there’s something on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop them all.

Best Indoor Furniture on Sale

Krista Majesty Upholstered Platform Bed, $208 (orig. $539); allmodern.com

Aria Sofa, $1,200 (orig. $1,399); allmodern.com

Steven Upholstered Dining Chairs — Set of Two, $225 (orig. $279.99); allmodern.com

Sonette Armchair — Set of Two in Purple, $304 (orig. $359.99); allmodern.com

Sanders Rocking Chair, $310 (orig. $599); allmodern.com

Best Outdoor Furniture on Sale

Marli Four Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group With Cushions, $780 (orig. $1,539.99); allmodern.com

Marvin Plasticresin Adirondack Chair, $240 (orig. $401); allmodern.com

Metal Outdoor Fountain With Light, $220 (orig. $464); allmodern.com

Elamin Patio Chair With Cushions, $270 (orig. $449.99); allmodern.com

Metal Fountain, $190 (orig. $216.99); allmodern.com

Best Rugs on Sale

Jorden Beige Area Rug, $33 (orig. $69); allmodern.com

Dorian Handwoven Flatweave Area Rug, $47 (orig. $99); allmodern.com

Lowry Cream Area Rug, $220 (orig. $469.05); allmodern.com

Oxfordshire Braided Gray Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $47 ($135); allmodern.com

Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug, $66 (orig. $348.75); allmodern.com

Best Decor Pieces on Sale

Rattan Basket, $33 (orig. $74.50); allmodern.com

Slub Stripe 100 Cotton Shower Curtain, $43 (orig. $56.99); allmodern.com

Gattilier Essential Handloom Cotton Throw, $44 (orig. $132); allmodern.com

Cottrell Sculpture, $99 (orig. $139.99); allmodern.com

New Modern Lotus Flower Metal Votive, $23 (orig. $54.99); allmodern.com

Best Lighting Fixtures on Sale

Dunkle 58 Arched Floor Lamp, $154 (orig. $229); allmodern.com

Delavega 10 Light Sputnik Sphere Chandelier, $139 (orig. $249); allmodern.com

Pollack 1-Light Simple Drum Semi Flush Mount, $102 (orig. $140.99); allmodern.com

Fallon 23 Table Lamp, $128 (orig. $149); allmodern.com

Huron 26 Table Lamp, $60 (orig. $109.99); allmodern.com

Best Art on Sale

Pompom Botanical Framed Painting, $91 (orig. $111.50); allmodern.com

Teal Tree Forest by Parvez Taj Wrapped Canvas Print, $67 (orig. $85.50); allmodern.com

How Far is a Light Year by Alexander Grahovsky Graphic Art Print, $44 (orig. $90); allmodern.com

Hot Temper Watercolor Painting on Wood, $44 (orig. $95.50); allmodern.com

Waves Pi Studio Painting, $60 (orig. $84.99); allmodern.com

Best Bedding on Sale

Marimekko Mynsteri Cotton Duvet Cover Set, $82 (orig. $134); allmodern.com

Jonathan Adler Otto Reversible Duvet Cover Set, $144 (orig. $317); allmodern.com

Carmella Duvet Cover Set, $106 (orig. $135.99); allmodern.com

Marimekko Pihkassa Duvet Cover Set, $90 (orig. $99.99); allmodern.com

Emilie Now House by Jonathan Adler 200-Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set, $69.99 (orig. $90); allmodern.com

