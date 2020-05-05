AllModern Has a Secret Section with Thousands of Underpriced Home Finds — Here Are 35 Things Worth Buying
Shop furniture, rugs, and accent pieces for a fraction of the price
AllModern is known for being a one-stop-shop for all things home decor. Not only does it sell everything from furniture to oversized rugs to smaller decor pieces, but its prices are often hard to beat.
With thousands of items available at AllModern’s website, sorting through them all would take a serious amount of time and energy. Luckily, the retailer has a little-known Outlet section that is full of killer deals. This curated section features products from the site that are overstocked and underpriced, allowing you to find the most stylish home goods for a fraction of their original price.
While the under-the-radar section is updated regularly with new pieces, we rounded up our favorite 35 finds that are there today. Right now, you can shop this upholstered platform bed for 61 percent off, this modern chandelier for only $139, and this super soft set of sheets for less than $70.
Whether you’re looking for a comfortable set of dining room chairs, a new living room rug, or even an outdoor fountain, there’s something on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop them all.
Best Indoor Furniture on Sale
- Krista Majesty Upholstered Platform Bed, $208 (orig. $539); allmodern.com
- Aria Sofa, $1,200 (orig. $1,399); allmodern.com
- Steven Upholstered Dining Chairs — Set of Two, $225 (orig. $279.99); allmodern.com
- Sonette Armchair — Set of Two in Purple, $304 (orig. $359.99); allmodern.com
- Sanders Rocking Chair, $310 (orig. $599); allmodern.com
Best Outdoor Furniture on Sale
- Marli Four Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group With Cushions, $780 (orig. $1,539.99); allmodern.com
- Marvin Plasticresin Adirondack Chair, $240 (orig. $401); allmodern.com
- Metal Outdoor Fountain With Light, $220 (orig. $464); allmodern.com
- Elamin Patio Chair With Cushions, $270 (orig. $449.99); allmodern.com
- Metal Fountain, $190 (orig. $216.99); allmodern.com
Best Rugs on Sale
- Jorden Beige Area Rug, $33 (orig. $69); allmodern.com
- Dorian Handwoven Flatweave Area Rug, $47 (orig. $99); allmodern.com
- Lowry Cream Area Rug, $220 (orig. $469.05); allmodern.com
- Oxfordshire Braided Gray Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $47 ($135); allmodern.com
- Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug, $66 (orig. $348.75); allmodern.com
Best Decor Pieces on Sale
- Rattan Basket, $33 (orig. $74.50); allmodern.com
- Slub Stripe 100 Cotton Shower Curtain, $43 (orig. $56.99); allmodern.com
- Gattilier Essential Handloom Cotton Throw, $44 (orig. $132); allmodern.com
- Cottrell Sculpture, $99 (orig. $139.99); allmodern.com
- New Modern Lotus Flower Metal Votive, $23 (orig. $54.99); allmodern.com
Best Lighting Fixtures on Sale
- Dunkle 58 Arched Floor Lamp, $154 (orig. $229); allmodern.com
- Delavega 10 Light Sputnik Sphere Chandelier, $139 (orig. $249); allmodern.com
- Pollack 1-Light Simple Drum Semi Flush Mount, $102 (orig. $140.99); allmodern.com
- Fallon 23 Table Lamp, $128 (orig. $149); allmodern.com
- Huron 26 Table Lamp, $60 (orig. $109.99); allmodern.com
Best Art on Sale
- Pompom Botanical Framed Painting, $91 (orig. $111.50); allmodern.com
- Teal Tree Forest by Parvez Taj Wrapped Canvas Print, $67 (orig. $85.50); allmodern.com
- How Far is a Light Year by Alexander Grahovsky Graphic Art Print, $44 (orig. $90); allmodern.com
- Hot Temper Watercolor Painting on Wood, $44 (orig. $95.50); allmodern.com
- Waves Pi Studio Painting, $60 (orig. $84.99); allmodern.com
Best Bedding on Sale
- Marimekko Mynsteri Cotton Duvet Cover Set, $82 (orig. $134); allmodern.com
- Jonathan Adler Otto Reversible Duvet Cover Set, $144 (orig. $317); allmodern.com
- Carmella Duvet Cover Set, $106 (orig. $135.99); allmodern.com
- Marimekko Pihkassa Duvet Cover Set, $90 (orig. $99.99); allmodern.com
- Emilie Now House by Jonathan Adler 200-Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set, $69.99 (orig. $90); allmodern.com
