AllModern Marked Down Thousands of Furniture and Decor Pieces for Memorial Day — Here Are the 30 Best Deals

Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and AllModern is celebrating the unofficial start of summer with an epic sale event. While the home decor website has been offering killer deals on indoor and outdoor furniture and decor pieces for a while, it just slashed prices even further.

Everything from patio seating sets to decorative rugs are already marked down by 65 percent, and right now — thanks to AllModern’s Memorial Day sale — you can score an additional 15 percent off all sale items by using the code LETSGO at checkout.

And if you want to give your backyard an upgrade, too, there are thousands of outdoor furniture pieces and gardening supplies included in the sale. You can shop this five-piece patio furniture set for 66 percent off and this cute planter for only $25.

Just remember, the deals are only good until 9 AM EST on May 26, or while supplies last, so we suggest adding your favorite pieces to your shopping cart ASAP.

Best Deals on Indoor Furniture

Hewes Upholstered Panel Bed, $510.85 with code LETSGO (orig. $819); allmodern.com

Esme Loveseat, $1,025.10 with code LETSGO (orig. $1,372.50); allmodern.com

Soleil Armchair, $569.50 with code LETSGO (orig. $856.90); allmodern.com

Alissa Right Hand Facing Sectional with Ottoman, $2,563.60 with code LETSGO (orig. $4,029); allmodern.com

Meade TV Stand, $195.50 with code LETSGO (orig. $279); allmodern.com

Best Deals on Patio Furniture

Shayne 8-Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions, $742.90 with code LETSGO (orig. $1,073.04); allmodern.com

Furnier 3-Piece Seating Group with Cushions, $238.85 with code LETSGO (orig. $523.97); allmodern.com

Bailee 3-Piece Seating Group with Cushions, $592.45 with code LETSGO (orig. $940); allmodern.com

Olin 5-Piece Dining Set, $821.95 with code LETSGO (orig. $1,020.99); allmodern.com

Ashley 5-Piece Dining Set, $442 with code LETSGO (orig. $1,070); allmodern.com

Best Deals on Rugs

Callie NavyGray Area Rug, $25.50 with code LETSGO (orig. $68); allmodern.com

Handmade Flatweave Jutesisal Area Rug, $41.65 with code LETSGO (orig. $69); allmodern.com

Valo Geometric Handmade Looped Cotton Gray/Beige Area Rug, $69.70 with code LETSGO (orig. $91.99); allmodern.com

Elana Handmade Flatweave Jutesisal Natural Area Rug, $35.70 with code LETSGO (orig. $109); allmodern.com

Sari Teal/Beige Area Rug, $141.10 with code LETSGO (orig. $393); allmodern.com

Best Deals on Lighting

Outdoor Wall Lantern, $103.70 with code LETSGO (orig. $195.05); allmodern.com

Crivello 1-Light Sconce, $133.45 with code LETSGO (orig. $207); allmodern.com

Brenton Single Star Pendant, $106.25 with code LETSGO (orig. $216); allmodern.com

Emil 3-Light Cluster Globe Pendant, $198.05 with code LETSGO (orig. $285); allmodern.com

David Floor Lamp, $219.30 with code LETSGO (orig. $350); allmodern.com

Best Deals on Decor

Southwest Beach 6-PIece Framed Graphic Art Print Set, $139.40 with code LETSGO (orig. $199); allmodern.com

Wilfong Wool Geometric Throw Pillow Cover, $28.05 with code LETSGO (orig. $65); allmodern.com

Lauren’s Piece Lauren’s Modern Contemporary Mirror Set, $221 with code LETSGO (orig. $372); allmodern.com

Pyrogi Linen Sheer Rod Pocket Curtain, $48.45 with code LETSGO (orig. $91.04); allmodern.com

Deana Upholstered Bench, $190.40 with code LETSGO (orig. $238.99); allmodern.com

Best Deals on Planters

Veradek Metallic Series Galvanized Steel Box Planter, $105.40 with code LETSGO (orig. $149.99); allmodern.com

Elvira Ceramic Pot Planter, $24.65 with code LETSGO (orig. $30.99); allmodern.com

McIntire Floor 2-Piece Pot Planter Set, $107.95 with code LETSGO (orig. $149.99); allmodern.com

Cynthia Metal Wall Planter, $36.55 with code LETSGO (orig. $53.99); allmodern.com

Conrad 3-PIece Clay Pot Planter Set, $132.60 with code LETSGO (orig. $175.99); allmodern.com