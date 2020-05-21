AllModern Marked Down Thousands of Furniture and Decor Pieces for Memorial Day — Here Are the 30 Best Deals
All sale items have been discounted by an additional 15 percent!
Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and AllModern is celebrating the unofficial start of summer with an epic sale event. While the home decor website has been offering killer deals on indoor and outdoor furniture and decor pieces for a while, it just slashed prices even further.
Everything from patio seating sets to decorative rugs are already marked down by 65 percent, and right now — thanks to AllModern’s Memorial Day sale — you can score an additional 15 percent off all sale items by using the code LETSGO at checkout.
If you’re looking to spruce up your home’s interior, you can score tons of furniture for a fraction of the usual price, including this sectional couch, this upholstered bed frame, and this functional TV stand. Or if you’re in the market for some cheaper decor pieces, check out this vibrant rug that’s 71 percent off with the coupon code, and this six-piece art print set that’s marked down to less than $140.
And if you want to give your backyard an upgrade, too, there are thousands of outdoor furniture pieces and gardening supplies included in the sale. You can shop this five-piece patio furniture set for 66 percent off and this cute planter for only $25.
Just remember, the deals are only good until 9 AM EST on May 26, or while supplies last, so we suggest adding your favorite pieces to your shopping cart ASAP.
Best Deals on Indoor Furniture
- Hewes Upholstered Panel Bed, $510.85 with code LETSGO (orig. $819); allmodern.com
- Esme Loveseat, $1,025.10 with code LETSGO (orig. $1,372.50); allmodern.com
- Soleil Armchair, $569.50 with code LETSGO (orig. $856.90); allmodern.com
- Alissa Right Hand Facing Sectional with Ottoman, $2,563.60 with code LETSGO (orig. $4,029); allmodern.com
- Meade TV Stand, $195.50 with code LETSGO (orig. $279); allmodern.com
Best Deals on Patio Furniture
- Shayne 8-Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions, $742.90 with code LETSGO (orig. $1,073.04); allmodern.com
- Furnier 3-Piece Seating Group with Cushions, $238.85 with code LETSGO (orig. $523.97); allmodern.com
- Bailee 3-Piece Seating Group with Cushions, $592.45 with code LETSGO (orig. $940); allmodern.com
- Olin 5-Piece Dining Set, $821.95 with code LETSGO (orig. $1,020.99); allmodern.com
- Ashley 5-Piece Dining Set, $442 with code LETSGO (orig. $1,070); allmodern.com
Best Deals on Rugs
- Callie NavyGray Area Rug, $25.50 with code LETSGO (orig. $68); allmodern.com
- Handmade Flatweave Jutesisal Area Rug, $41.65 with code LETSGO (orig. $69); allmodern.com
- Valo Geometric Handmade Looped Cotton Gray/Beige Area Rug, $69.70 with code LETSGO (orig. $91.99); allmodern.com
- Elana Handmade Flatweave Jutesisal Natural Area Rug, $35.70 with code LETSGO (orig. $109); allmodern.com
- Sari Teal/Beige Area Rug, $141.10 with code LETSGO (orig. $393); allmodern.com
Best Deals on Lighting
- Outdoor Wall Lantern, $103.70 with code LETSGO (orig. $195.05); allmodern.com
- Crivello 1-Light Sconce, $133.45 with code LETSGO (orig. $207); allmodern.com
- Brenton Single Star Pendant, $106.25 with code LETSGO (orig. $216); allmodern.com
- Emil 3-Light Cluster Globe Pendant, $198.05 with code LETSGO (orig. $285); allmodern.com
- David Floor Lamp, $219.30 with code LETSGO (orig. $350); allmodern.com
Best Deals on Decor
- Southwest Beach 6-PIece Framed Graphic Art Print Set, $139.40 with code LETSGO (orig. $199); allmodern.com
- Wilfong Wool Geometric Throw Pillow Cover, $28.05 with code LETSGO (orig. $65); allmodern.com
- Lauren’s Piece Lauren’s Modern Contemporary Mirror Set, $221 with code LETSGO (orig. $372); allmodern.com
- Pyrogi Linen Sheer Rod Pocket Curtain, $48.45 with code LETSGO (orig. $91.04); allmodern.com
- Deana Upholstered Bench, $190.40 with code LETSGO (orig. $238.99); allmodern.com
Best Deals on Planters
- Veradek Metallic Series Galvanized Steel Box Planter, $105.40 with code LETSGO (orig. $149.99); allmodern.com
- Elvira Ceramic Pot Planter, $24.65 with code LETSGO (orig. $30.99); allmodern.com
- McIntire Floor 2-Piece Pot Planter Set, $107.95 with code LETSGO (orig. $149.99); allmodern.com
- Cynthia Metal Wall Planter, $36.55 with code LETSGO (orig. $53.99); allmodern.com
- Conrad 3-PIece Clay Pot Planter Set, $132.60 with code LETSGO (orig. $175.99); allmodern.com
