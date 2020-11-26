The AllModern Black Friday Sale Has Begun, and the Deals Are Unreal

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your home, this is it. The AllModern Black Friday sale is officially underway, and it has savings of up to 50 percent across all categories. We’ve spent some time browsing through the site, and trust: No matter which room in the house you’re trying to transform, there are some seriously good deals on furniture going on.

If a living room refresh is what you’re after, AllModern’s living room deals include categories like sofas and sectionals, end and side tables, coffee tables, and more. The sofa selection is particularly impressive, especially if you’ve been pining for a mid-century modern couch to level up the design aesthetic of your space.

For those looking to transform their dining room before the next round of winter holidays, AllModern has a ton of deals on dining tables, dining sets, and dining chairs. There are also dozens of dining room storage options, like buffets and sideboards, perfect to play the role of best supporting furniture to whichever dining room table you choose to be the star.

We all know that the bedroom is our one true sanctuary, and AllModern does too — their selection of beds, bedding, dressers, and nightstands is expansive, with many options going for nearly 50 percent off.

No matter what you’re looking for, this sale has got you covered. Head to AllModern to shop the Black Friday sale now, or check out some of our favorites below.

Best AllModern Living Room Deals

Image zoom Credit: AllModern

Best AllModern Dining Room Deals

Image zoom Credit: AllModern

Best AllModern Bedroom Deals

Image zoom Credit: AllModern

Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals: