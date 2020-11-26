The AllModern Black Friday Sale Has Begun, and the Deals Are Unreal
If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your home, this is it. The AllModern Black Friday sale is officially underway, and it has savings of up to 50 percent across all categories. We’ve spent some time browsing through the site, and trust: No matter which room in the house you’re trying to transform, there are some seriously good deals on furniture going on.
If a living room refresh is what you’re after, AllModern’s living room deals include categories like sofas and sectionals, end and side tables, coffee tables, and more. The sofa selection is particularly impressive, especially if you’ve been pining for a mid-century modern couch to level up the design aesthetic of your space.
For those looking to transform their dining room before the next round of winter holidays, AllModern has a ton of deals on dining tables, dining sets, and dining chairs. There are also dozens of dining room storage options, like buffets and sideboards, perfect to play the role of best supporting furniture to whichever dining room table you choose to be the star.
We all know that the bedroom is our one true sanctuary, and AllModern does too — their selection of beds, bedding, dressers, and nightstands is expansive, with many options going for nearly 50 percent off.
No matter what you’re looking for, this sale has got you covered. Head to AllModern to shop the Black Friday sale now, or check out some of our favorites below.
Best AllModern Living Room Deals
- Vincent Velvet 85.82” Square Arm Sofa, $902 (orig. $1,232)
- Raymond Tray Table, $170 (orig. $225)
- Cracraft Mid-Century End Table, $195 (orig. $223.99)
- Talley Swivel Lounge Chair and Ottoman, $1,170 (orig. $2,160)
- Elisabeth Trestle Coffee Table, $270 (orig. $517.44)
- Ravi Velvet 84” Square Arm Sofa, $920 (orig. $1,350)
- Vincent 119” Sectional, $1,530 (orig. $2,428)
Best AllModern Dining Room Deals
- Jaylan Dining Table, $850 (orig. $1,125)
- Bonnie Dining Chair (Set of 2), $117 (orig. $351)
- Avers Upholstered Side Chair (Set of 2), $130 (orig. $297)
- Alma Dining Table, $420
- Erik Dining Table, $360 (orig. $430.99)
- Benston Buffet, $1,740 (orig. $2,825)
- Clarkson Sideboard, $940 (orig. $1,825)
Best AllModern Bedroom Deals
- Keziah Platform Bed, $1,130 (orig. $2,120.69)
- Williams 2-Drawer Nightstand, $217 (orig. $399.05)
- Isabelle 2-Drawer Nightstand, $126 (orig. $169)
- Williams 3-Drawer Chest, $466 (orig. $899.05)
- Williams 7-Drawer Chest, $650 (orig. $1,299)
- Armand Platform Bed, $315 (orig. $599)
- Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed, $1,040 (orig. $1,149)
