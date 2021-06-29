AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main Just Launched a Huge Fourth of July Sale — Up to 70% Off
After months spent cooped up at home, you might be looking for any excuse to switch up your space. The Fourth of July presents the perfect opportunity — every year, the holiday ushers in a host of phenomenal furniture sales, and 2021 is no exception. In fact, three of the best promotions you'll find are available to shop now.
Online retailers AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main just unveiled their July 4 deals, and the savings are big. All three websites are offering 15 percent off on thousands of items, many of which are already incredibly marked down. To secure each discount, you'll simply need to input a unique promotional code at checkout.
If you're in the market for outdoor furnishings, you'll be thrilled to learn that a top-rated AllModern patio set is just $306 during the sale, or more than half off its original price, with the code GET15. It comes with two flexible chairs and a coffee table, all of which are made from UV- and weather-resistant plastic. The set is available in six versatile colors, from classic black to fire engine red.
Indoor furniture deals include a set of nesting coffee tables for under $200, plus nearly $4,000 off the 84-inch Phebe sofa from Birch Lane when you use the code SAVE15. The sofa is made of buttery gray leather and features studded accents, removable cushions, and a weight capacity of 750 pounds. According to a satisfied customer, it combines "comfort and design all in one." Even storage solutions have had their prices slashed. This Joss & Main three-piece basket set is now more than $200 off with the code 10YEARS, and it'll pair perfectly with any decor style.
We've rounded up the 20 best deals from AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main's Fourth of July sales in the outdoor, furniture, storage, and rug categories. Keep scrolling to shop each of our picks while they're still in stock, and remember that all three sales are set to end on July 5.
Best Outdoor Deals
- Buy It! Farrah Plastic 2-Person Seating Group, $306 with code GET15 (orig. $700); allmodern.com
- Buy It! Micah Rocker & Glider Seating Group, $476 with code SAVE15 (orig. $597); birchlane.com
- Buy It! Hume Eucalyptus 4 Person Seating Group, $799–$807.50 with code 10YEARS (orig. $1,027.78–$1,145.76); jossandmain.com
- Buy It! Mcadams Plastic/Resin Coffee Table, $102 with code GET15 (orig. $175); allmodern.com
- Buy It! Arwen 23.6" Long Reclining Single Chaise with Cushion, $391 with code 10YEARS (orig. $769.44); jossandmain.com
Best Furniture Deals
- Buy It! Phebe 84" Leather Sofa, $1,309 with code SAVE15 (orig. $5,021.84); birchlane.com
- Buy It! Set of 2 Hassan Coffee Tables, $198.90 with code GET15 (orig. $300); allmodern.com
- Buy It! Jadyn Wingback Headboard, $490.45–$595.85 with code 10YEARS (orig. $679–$799); jossandmain.com
- Buy It! Salinas 60" Writing Desk, $739.50 with code SAVE15 (orig. $1,112); birchlane.com
- Buy It! 30" H x 46" L x 30" W Clintonville Dining Table, $323 with code 10YEARS (orig. $631); jossandmain.com
Best Storage Deals
- Buy It! Honey/Black/Brown 3-Piece Metal and Wood Basket Set, $221.85 with code 10YEARS (orig. $455.99); jossandmain.com
- Buy It! Kittle Accent Shelf, $156.40 with code SAVE15 (orig. $184); birchlane.com
- Buy It! Pure White/Plywood Cadia Geometric Bookcase, $544 with code GET15 (orig. $942); allmodern.com
- Buy It! Abarca 3-Piece Pine Solid Wood Floating Shelf, $58.65 with code 10YEARS (orig. $90.99); jossandmain.com
- Buy It! Junious 36" Tufted Rectangle with Storage Ottoman, $269.45–$374 with code SAVE15 (orig. $317–$440); birchlane.com
Best Rug Deals
- Buy It! Vern Power Loom Area Rug in Cream/Brown/Blue, $36.55–$197.20 with code SAVE15 (orig. $118–$698); birchlane.com
- Buy It! Buono Tangerine Rust Viscose Area Rug, $52.70–$198.05 with code GET15 (orig. $348.75); allmodern.com
- Buy It! Alberta Handmade Flatweave Beige/Gray Rug, $113.90–$459 with code 10YEARS (orig. $199–$929); jossandmain.com
- Buy It! Lundys Area Rug in Red/White, $25.50–$172.55 with code SAVE15 (orig. $49–$499); birchlane.com
- Buy It! Deray Burnt Orange/Ivory Shag Area Rug, $72.25–$391 with code GET15 (orig. $85–$460); allmodern.com
