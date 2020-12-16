This Top-Rated Sofa Constantly Sells Out — and It’s Over 50% Off Right Now

Thinking about updating your space? There’s never been a better time to do so, especially if you’re in the market for some gorgeous new statement pieces. Thanks to the epic sale going on at AllModern, you can score thousands of home decor and furniture items on major markdown — including the wildly popular Ainslee Leather Square Arms Sofa for a whopping 54 percent off.
This chic sofa is the epitome of mid-century modern elegance thanks to its buttery-soft leather and sleek design. Aside from its eye-catching style, hundreds of shoppers have raved about how comfortable it is to lounge on, citing its spacious silhouette (which allows for ample seating) and its ultra-comfortable cushions that have been described as firm enough to hold their shape but not too stiff. “Beautiful couch. Looks expensive for the price. It has a good amount of space and is firm yet comfortable to spread out on,” one customer wrote.
“Totally beautiful! Size is perfect, very comfy. I can stretch out and it’s classy as hell. FIVE STARS!” said another happy shopper.
With over 1,000 positive customer reviews, it’s no surprise that this leather sofa is an all-time favorite piece among AllModern shoppers and, according to the brand, continues to sell out over and over again. One reviewer even called it “one of the best furniture purchases” they’ve ever made.
Whether you’re looking to add a trendy new sofa to your home to maximize comfort while watching Netflix or want to spruce up your entertaining space with stunning seating, securing the AllModern Ainslee Leather Square Arms Sofa for over half-off is a deal you definitely don’t want to pass up.
Buy It! Ainslee Leather Square Arms Sofa, $1,180 (orig. $2,550); allmodern.com
