This Top-Rated Sofa Constantly Sells Out — and It’s Over 50% Off Right Now

This chic sofa is the epitome of mid-century modern elegance thanks to its buttery-soft leather and sleek design. Aside from its eye-catching style, hundreds of shoppers have raved about how comfortable it is to lounge on, citing its spacious silhouette (which allows for ample seating) and its ultra-comfortable cushions that have been described as firm enough to hold their shape but not too stiff. “Beautiful couch. Looks expensive for the price. It has a good amount of space and is firm yet comfortable to spread out on,” one customer wrote.