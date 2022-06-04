In this week's episode, the home designer took viewers through fulfilling a lifelong dream

Windy City Rehab's Alison Victoria to Make Her Own Wine After Visit to Greece: 'This is Who I Am'

Alison Victoria is expanding her portfolio!

In this week's episode of Windy City Rehab, the home designer, 40, traveled to Greece where she visited Skouras Winery as they work to create her own signature wine.

"I have been so excited for this trip and for this opportunity," Victoria, who has Greek ancestry, said in a clip from Thursday's episode. "This is who I am."

"I think as I get older, I think that connection becomes even more important. It's a sense of belonging, it's a sense of community," she continued.

In the episode, Victoria shares that they are starting "the process" at the winery.

"To have a wine that we make together, and that I get to watch the process from the wine to the grape — it's truly an art form," she said.

During the episode, Victoria is seen trying different wines as she tries to settle on the right one.

"To be able to be in Greece — to be Greek American and be so proud of that and I want to be able to stay present and in the moment and enjoy every minute of it because this is truly a dream come true for me."

The HGTV series' third season premiered on April 21 after a tumultuous few years for the star, including the loss of her father in January 2021.

In a first look at the season ahead of its premiere, Victoria said she would persevere as it's what "he would have wanted."

She said her father, who died at 88 of an undisclosed cause, "loved watching my success" and credits him with giving her the work ethic she has.

Victoria had also been facing some challenges professionally, as documented on the show's drama-filled second season.

Victoria and Eckhardt have since parted ways.

Most recently, on season three, Victoria revealed a more personal struggle, sharing that she would be freezing her eggs so "that she can "have a family, if and when [she's] ready."