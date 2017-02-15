WATCH: Take a Tour of Dancing with the Stars' Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Sweet Family Retreat

The home of Dancing with the Stars’ Allison Holker and The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s resident DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss can be described in three words: “Function, style and family,” Holker tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday.

For the couple, who met in 2010 while competing on So You Think You Can Dance, it was important their first home’s design to capture their lively spirit. When they moved in a year ago, however, that was far from the case.

“Our house was a mashup of a bunch of old pieces we’d collected that we were ready to let go of,” Holker, 29, says.

To give the space a more cohesive new look, the pair teamed up with HomeGoods designer Amy Lipnis. She combined what they already owned with a few choice updates, like farmhouse-style furniture and neutral accents, to create a cozy-chic result for the couple and their two children, Maddox, 9 months, and Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship, Weslie, 8.

“They had some solid pieces, like the dining table, that anchored the décor,” Lipnis says. “We were able to work those into their new design alongside fresh adds from HomeGoods to keep it feeling unique and so ‘them.’”

Now the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom abode serves as the perfect backdrop for the group to cook — although Boss, 34, admits, “We’re not MasterChefs by any means” — listen to music, and engage in their favorite activity.

“We are a gaming family,” Boss says. “We have a couple new games that look really dope. We don’t have them hidden away in a box somewhere, they actually add to the décor, which is really cool.”

Holker adds, “Everything just really shows our personalities.”