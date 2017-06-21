All the States Where You Can Legally Buy Fireworks for the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, which means it’s time to stock up on your party supplies. For most of us “stocking up” simply means heading down to the local grocery store to buy every last hot dog, bun, chip and dip we can get our hands on, but for some of the more ambitious in the crowd that also means purchasing pyrotechnics.

But purchasing fireworks isn’t legal in all 50 states. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, “49 states plus the District of Columbia allow some or all types of consumer fireworks.” That’s two more than in 2017.

RELATED: Have a Party in the U.S.A. with These Festive Fourth of July Decorations

“Some” is the operative word in that statement. Sure, it seems like a buzzkill to not be able to purchase sparklers, but those limits are in place for our safety, according to the APA.

“Safety must always be the number one priority when using fireworks,” Julie Heckman, the executive director of the APA, told USA Today. “It is important for individuals to know what is legal in their area and to obey local fireworks laws.”

To help you understand what you can and cannot purchase in your state the APA put together a handy map and guide both illustrating and breaking down what’s legal and where.

For example, the sale of any and all consumer fireworks is banned in Massachusetts. In Illinois, Iowa, Ohio and Vermont only wire or wood stick sparklers and other novelty items are permissible for sale.

But, in other states like Rhode Island the law gets a bit tricky. In the smallest state in the union, people over the age of 16 can purchase “hand-held and ground based sparkling devices including fountains, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinners, flitter sparklers, sparklers & novelties devices,” but cannot purchase “aerial consumer, display fireworks, and pyrotechnics,” according to the APA.

These laws can also change from year to year. So even if you checked the rules last year, it’s best to get up to date again.

As USA Today reported, some neighborhoods may have their own specific fireworks restrictions so it’s important to check with your local town hall before setting off any pyrotechnics this Independence Day.

States That Allow Some or All Types of Consumer Fireworks Permitted by Federal Regulations

(Note: State laws vary, please consult the Directory of State Laws for more specifics).

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho Indiana Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington Washington D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

States That Allow Only Wire or Wood Stick Sparklers and Other Novelty Items

Illinois

Ohio

Vermont

States That Ban All Consumer Fireworks