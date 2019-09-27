All the Photos of Jade and Tanner Tolbert’s “Cool California” Home (Where She Gave Birth!)

Bachelor in Paradise alums Jade and Tanner Tolbert moved into their new house in San Juan Capistrano, California, less than a year ago, but their family already feels right at home. (In fact, its newest member, baby Brooks, was born in the master closet here!)

Before the dramatic delivery, Jade and Tanner, who also share daughter Emmy, 2, had been working with decorators Caitlin Wright and Hannah Rodriguez of Realm Design Co. to cultivate a “cool, earthy California” vibe in the home.