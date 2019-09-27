All the Photos of Jade and Tanner Tolbert’s “Cool California” Home (Where She Gave Birth!)

Jade and Tanner's SoCal Home
Bachelor in Paradise alums Jade and Tanner Tolbert moved into their new house in San Juan Capistrano, California, less than a year ago, but their family already feels right at home. (In fact, its newest member, baby Brooks, was born in the master closet here!)
Before the dramatic delivery, Jade and Tanner, who also share daughter Emmy, 2, had been working with decorators Caitlin Wright and Hannah Rodriguez of Realm Design Co. to cultivate a “cool, earthy California” vibe in the home.
Master Bedroom
The couple, both 32, stuck to a serene scheme in their bedroom. “I’m a minimalist,” says social media influencer Tanner. “I like things simple and clean.”
The space is outfitted with pieces from Burke Decor, including a pair of burnt oak arm chairs and woven Selamat pendant lights, as well as items the couple found on shopping trips with their designers.
Master Closet
Attached to their bedroom is the custom walk-in closet where Brooks, now 2 months, unexpectedly came into the world. “Every time I get dressed I look at the spot where it happened,” says Tanner. “The funny thing is we thought, ‘Oh, the closet is going to be ruined.’ It wasn’t. But we did ruin a lot of towels.”
Great Room
The nearly all-white great room may seem an unexpected choice for parents of two small kids, but they value functionality over flawlessness — at least for now. “I change a lot of diapoers on our [white] couch, which is probably a no-no,” says Jade with a laugh. The equally pale rug in this room is from Jaipur Living.
Living Room
The airy space also serves as a de facto play space, though that wasn’t always the plan. “We tried to have a rule where only two toys were allowed in the living room, but by the end of the week there about 30!” says Jade.
Kitchen
A pale blue-gray on the center island adds a touch of color in the kitchen, which boasts plentiful storage. “Now that everything is put together, it feels so much more like home,” says Jade. “It’s a lot less stressfull when we have some organization — which is what you need with two kids!”
The couple, who married in 2016 after meeting on the ABC reality series the year before, challenged their instinct to play it safe in the home office. “I’m scared of wallpaper, rugs and too many pillows. But the designers pushed me out of my comfort zone,” admits Tanner. Adds Jade: “Whenever I wanted something I had the designers present it as their idea because Tanner listened to them!”
The room’s furnishings, including an A-frame bookshelf and a Midcentury-inspired dining table used as a desk, come from Apt 2B. The squiggly wallpaper is Drop It Modern’s Azteca print.
Brooks's Nursery
“We wanted the nursery to be able to transition into a little boy’s room,” Tanner says of baby Brooks’s digs, complete with a crib and dresser by Kathy Kuo Home. The pair of moon prints are also from the retailer.
Emmy's Room
Two-year-old Emmy’s “big girl room” didn’t get short shrift just because she was about to have a baby brother. The bright space, topped with a robin’s egg blue ceiling, features a teepee, a table and animal-shaped chairs and sweet alphabet rug, all by Maisonette.