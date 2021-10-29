Every Photo From Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young's Stunning Montecito Wedding: 'We're So Happy'

After 14 months of planning, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young tied the knot on Saturday, October 23 in Montecito, California, in front of 150 friends and family members.

"It was just so magical. Better than we even expected it to be. We are exhausted, but so happy at the same time," Heather (who is now using her married name, Heather Rae El Moussa) tells PEOPLE of the Old Hollywood-inspired event. Tarek agrees: "Everything was just spectacular."

