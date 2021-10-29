Every Photo From Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young's Stunning Montecito Wedding: 'We're So Happy'
See inside the Flip or Flop host and Selling Sunset star's Oct. 23 wedding in Montecito, Calif.
A Day to Remember
After 14 months of planning, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young tied the knot on Saturday, October 23 in Montecito, California, in front of 150 friends and family members.
"It was just so magical. Better than we even expected it to be. We are exhausted, but so happy at the same time," Heather (who is now using her married name, Heather Rae El Moussa) tells PEOPLE of the Old Hollywood-inspired event. Tarek agrees: "Everything was just spectacular."
PEOPLE got an exclusive look inside the romantic affair. See all the photos inside the ceremony, the reception and everything in between!
All About the Gown
Heather wore a corset wedding dress with sheer embroidered sleeves and a French lace skirt custom-made by Israeli designer Galia Lahav for both the ceremony and the reception.
The gown fit Young like a glove, and intricate details — including a sweetheart-style neckline, crystal embellishments throughout and hand-crafted beading that appeared to be "painted on" — took the design to the next level.
"It's so delicate, beautiful and sexy, but classy and timeless. It goes with the Old Hollywood feel of the wedding," Heather says. "It's hard to describe, but it's the prettiest dress I've ever seen in my life."
A Feminine Look
Heather originally planned on wearing her hair in a mermaid braid on the big day, but when the custom gown arrived from Israel, she changed her mind because she didn't want to distract from its beauty.
"I don't want to cover the detail of the dress because it's so perfect, so I wore my hair in a low bun with a sleek side part and a four-strand braid coming across," Young shares, describing her makeup look as "soft, natural and glowy."
Fairytale Footwear
The feminine look went all the way from Heather's head to her toes, with a pair of clear pumps from designer Amina Muaddi carrying her down the aisle.
"They're like Cinderella shoes!" Heather says of the heels, which feature crystal butterflies on the pointed toes.
'Fit for a Groom
Tarek chose a classic-yet-edgy tux for the special occasion. Designed by David August, the suit is all-black velvet, and has an interior lining printed with skulls and crossbones.
"It almost looks old New York style, and, honestly, it's my favorite tux I've ever got, hands down," Tarek says. "David killed it. He's an artist."
Tarek also sported black Christian Louboutin shoes, a black bow tie and a white boutonniere with flowers matching Heather's bouquet.
Like Father, Like Son
Just like his dad, Tarek's son, Brayden, 6 — whom he shares with his first wife and Flip or Flop costar, Christina Haack — also had a unique touch when it came to his tux.
"Bray got a custom suit and inside of his suit, there are little sharks everywhere," Tarek says. "He loves sharks," Heather explains, adding that he also got a surprise of shark cufflinks, as well.
Ceremony Space
The ceremony was held outside at the seaside hotel, and a 100-foot long, glossy black aisle lead up to the altar, lined with all-white bouquets of roses, orchids, tulips, lisianthus and hydrangeas.
A large flower arch was set at the beginning of the aisle, and three intertwined arches framed the altar.
The Tears Begin
Heather walked down the aisle with her father — a moment that had them both in tears.
"Walking down the aisle with my dad was always a dream of mine," Heather shares. "I hate that I'm saying this, but I wanted him to see me walk down the aisle and become a wife before he passes away... Having my dad walk me down the aisle and hand me off to my husband was everything."
A Look at the Bride
The couple chose not to do a "first look" before the ceremony — and Heather kept all the details of her ensemble secret — so her dress, hair, and makeup were a surprise for Tarek.
"It was magical. She looked so beautiful," he says of the first moment he saw his now-wife. "Her hair was perfect. Her makeup was perfect. She had the coolest wedding dress I've ever seen. I was just smiling huge from ear to ear."
You May Kiss the Bride!
After saying original vows both to each other and to Tarek's two kids — Brayden and daughter Taylor, 11 — the couple shared their first kiss as newlyweds! Their officiant, Tarek's longtime friend and attorney Roger Behle, declared the pair husband and wife.
A Skyward Surprise
Little did Heather know, Tarek had an extra-special surprise for her before they did their recessional.
"Right after we said our vows and we were pronounced husband and wife, he had me look up in the sky," Heather says. "So I looked up, and there was writing in the sky."
"It said, 'To my wife, me and you always and forever,'" Tarek says, explaining that the message was spelled out using environmentally friendly smoke.
Forever and Always
"It was just so magical," Heather says of the ceremony. "It was better than we even expected it to be."
For their recessional walk, they chose the song "One Thing Right" by Marshmello and Kane Brown.
Officially the El Moussas
Making sure the kids felt happy and comfortable throughout the wedding weekend was important for Tarek and Heather. They made that happen with plenty of surprises — including the vows, which the children weren't expecting.
"Being able to share that moment with the kids, and share vows with the kids... that was probably my favorite part," Heather says of sharing the stage with Taylor and Brayden.
Tarek agrees: "They came up while we were at the altar and stood with us. And that's the first time we were officially, legally a family of four, so that was very special."
One Happy Family
"I never knew I could feel love like I have for the kids and for Tarek. They've given me a family," says Heather, who quickly stepped into the role of "bonus mom" to the kids when she and Tarek got together in the summer of 2019. "They've opened my heart up so much and made me more patient, and loving and understanding."
The New Mr. and Mrs. El Moussa
After an outdoor cocktail hour, guests were led to the reception. When Tarek and Heather walked in, they were announced as the new Mr. and Mrs. El Moussa by legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer, who created a video message for the occasion.
The Reception Space
The reception was held in the ballroom of the hotel, which was hung with crystal candelabras; decked out in crisp white, black, champagne and gold hues; and dressed with hundreds of roses, orchids, tulips, lisianthus and hydrangeas.
"I wanted to be able to look back in 10 years and not regret that we chose colors that aren't popular anymore. So it was very sophisticated, elegant, timeless and classy," Heather says of the refined decor.
Seating Chart
Heather says that the hardest part of wedding planning was, firstly, deciding who would get the invite, and secondly, who would sit where at the reception.
"I really kind of like laid out all the [guests'] names, and started pairing on a piece of paper who I thought would be fun together," Heather explains of the difficult process of creating the seating chart. "Who would laugh together, and dance, and have fun and just drink together."
Delicious Dinner
"We wanted the food to be more eclectic... to have flair," Heather says of designing the menu. "We wanted our guests to experience the hotel's food, because this hotel has such an incredible vegan menu and such an incredible menu, in general." (Heather is a longtime animal rights advocate and vegan.)
The result was a fall-inspired dinner of plant-based bolognese, prime filet with a truffle crust and halibut with roasted squash.
First Dance
For their first dance as husband and wife, Tarek and Heather chose the son "One Man Band" by Old Dominion.
According to the pair, they knew the country tune would be their special song months ago, realizing it was a perfect analogy for their relationship.
"It literally symbolizes our relationship," Tarek says. "It's about this guy that's tired of going out and performing and being famous and being by himself. He's tired of being a one man band, he wants someone to live that life with. And I was a one man band until I met Heather."
Happy Feet
The couple wanted the whole crew dancing all night long — so they created personalized flip flops for all their guests, printed with photos from their engagement on Catalina Island, and their engagement shoot.
Crew Love
Of course, Heather's Selling Sunset castmates came to celebrate her special day! Seen here (from left to right), is the show's creator Adam DiVello, Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, show producer Skyler Wakil, Emma Hernan, Heather, Tarek, Davina Potratz and Brett Oppenheim.
Photobooth Fun
The reception space also had a photobooth — complete with props! — to capture all the memories. Here, Stause, Fitzgerald, Hernan and Portratz pose for a black-and-white shot.
Takes the Cake!
Guests were served two cakes: "We did one vegan, peanut butter chocolate for me," says Heather, "and the other one was gluten-free, raspberry-filled chocolate" for Tarek, who was recently diagnosed with Celiac Disease.
Sweet Treats
The four-tiered cake was dressed with black fondant, gold leaf and white orchids, and was created by French pastry chef Yannick Dumonceau.
In addition to the cake, a dessert bar featured fruit tarts, nut-free brownies, eclairs, coconut cheesecakes, a macaron tower and miniature waffle cones.
Later in the evening, made-to-order cotton candy and wood-fired pizza refueled guests, keeping everyone dancing well past midnight.
Blissful Bride
"The night is such a blur. It just flew by in a blink of an eye," Heather says of the day she'd been dreaming of for so long. "You try to say 'hi' to everyone and have moments with everyone, but it's just impossible. But we really made a point to spend time with our family and the kids. And we literally danced all night. It was incredible."
The Day of Their Dreams
The family-filled affair was everything they could have dreamed of, the pair says.
"We really wanted the weekend to be about our whole family, not just about me and Tarek," Heather says. "We both love our families so much, and our families have united together, and we're so lucky they love each other and get along. The whole night was so emotional."
Tarek agrees, already looking forward to life beyond the big day: "I'm just excited to live this life with her. We've got the two babies, we have a family and we have a very bright future."
Next Stop: Honeymoon
On Thursday, the pair left their home in Newport Beach for a three-week honeymoon in the Maldives and Dubai. As usual, Tarek hints he has a few surprises in store for his bride. "It's going to be epic," he says.
- Retired NYPD Sergeant Surprises His Officer Girlfriend with Proposal Inside Commissioner's Office
- Blake Shelton Believes There's Not Enough Country Music in Las Vegas — So He's Opening an Ole Red Outpost
- Britney Spears' Conservatorship Terminated: An Expert Explains What This Means for the Star — and What's Next
- Britney Spears' Former Conservator Is 'Happy' to Continue 'Assisting' Singer in Her 'Independence'