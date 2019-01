The Legend-Teigan family is taking a post-holidays holiday with the family!

The couple and their children — Luna, 2 1/2, and Miles, 7 months — have jetted off to a tropical destination for a little R&R, and are documenting their sun-filled itinerary on Instagram.

Chrissy posted this sweet photo of John and Miles hanging out on the sand. “My twin boys,” she wrote of the look-alike father and son.